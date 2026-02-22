Encounter In Kishtwar Forests Claims 3 Lives

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Three members of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said.

The gunfight took place under“Trashi-I” operation in the general area of Passerkut in the Chatroo belt after security forces acted on specific intelligence inputs. Officials said preliminary assessments suggest that one of the slain militants is Saifullah, a senior JeM commander who had reportedly infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years ago.

Saifullah is believed to have masterminded several deadly attacks on security forces, including a July 2024 incident in which four soldiers were killed. He had earlier managed to escape multiple encounters.

According to officials, the militants were hiding inside a mud house on the foothills. As search parties approached, they opened fire, triggering an intense exchange. The structure caught fire during the gunfight and was completely gutted, leaving the bodies charred beyond recognition.

Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. The body of the third militant, along with a weapon, was retrieved later in the evening. Efforts are underway to establish the identities of the deceased through forensic examination.

The operation was carried out by troops of the Counter-Intelligence Force Delta in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. The Army's White Knight Corps said contact was re-established around 11 am in difficult terrain and weather conditions, leading to the neutralisation of the militants.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma commended the troops for what he described as swift and precise action, reaffirming the Army's commitment to maintaining peace in the region.

Officials said intelligence inputs had indicated the presence of Saifullah and two of his associates, both believed to be Pakistani nationals.

The Chatroo forest belt has witnessed multiple encounters since January 18. With Sunday's operation, seven JeM militants have been killed in separate encounters in the Jammu region this year.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, a truck driver was detained for questioning in Samba district after Pakistani contact numbers were found on his mobile phone during routine checking at Pangdour chowk. Police said further investigation is underway.

