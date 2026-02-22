MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Joint Forces Task Force (JFTF) posted the statement on Facebook.

“The Joint Forces regret to note that, following the latest Russian attack in Ukraine, there are supposedly no HIMARS reload vehicles or FP-5 Flamingo launchers left,” the JFO said.

“However, there weren't any even before the attack: HIMARS has no reload vehicles, and FP-5 Flamingo missiles are fired from simple rails,” the statement added.

The military emphasized:“We cite this news solely so that readers understand the value of Russian Armed Forces' reports:

MOSCOW, February 21 /TASS/: Russian servicemen have destroyed a US-made HIMARS reload vehicle and struck launchers for Flamingo missiles.

"Destroying something that does not exist in reality – only Russian propaganda can do that,” the JFTF said.

Previously, strategic communications expert and director of the NGO Join Ukraine, Liubov Tsybulska, stated that thanks to asymmetric measures in the information space, Ukraine can effectively counter Russian propaganda even with significantly fewer resources.

