Ukrainian Forces Deny Russian Claims Of Destroying HIMARS Reload Vehicles And Flamingo Launchers
“The Joint Forces regret to note that, following the latest Russian attack in Ukraine, there are supposedly no HIMARS reload vehicles or FP-5 Flamingo launchers left,” the JFO said.
“However, there weren't any even before the attack: HIMARS has no reload vehicles, and FP-5 Flamingo missiles are fired from simple rails,” the statement added.
The military emphasized:“We cite this news solely so that readers understand the value of Russian Armed Forces' reports:
MOSCOW, February 21 /TASS/: Russian servicemen have destroyed a US-made HIMARS reload vehicle and struck launchers for Flamingo missiles.
"Destroying something that does not exist in reality – only Russian propaganda can do that,” the JFTF said.Read also: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces regain control of eight settlements in Oleksandrivka sector
Previously, strategic communications expert and director of the NGO Join Ukraine, Liubov Tsybulska, stated that thanks to asymmetric measures in the information space, Ukraine can effectively counter Russian propaganda even with significantly fewer resources.
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment