Zelensky: Intelligence Indicating Russia Planning Further Terrorist Attacks In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address.

“Today there were several reports by the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Minister Ihor Klymenko and other law enforcement officials – on the investigation of the terrorist attack in Lviv. It is difficult to classify it otherwise – it was indeed a terrorist attack, cynical and brutal. There were two explosions, and the second occurred after emergency services had arrived at the scene. Twenty-five people were injured. Tragically, one person – a 23-year-old police officer – was killed,” the President said.

Zelensky expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and added that all those injured are currently receiving medical assistance.“Some are in serious condition, and doctors are doing everything possible to save lives,” he noted.

“The circumstances of this terrorist attack are now being fully analyzed. Many facts have already been established. The perpetrators were recruited via Telegram. The attack was organized by Russia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, and the Security Service of Ukraine will present further details to the public,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President also instructed authorities to develop measures and response mechanisms to prevent such crimes in the future.

According to him, Ukrainian law enforcement officials already have certain experience in countering such threats. In particular, dozens of similar situations have been prevented, and officers“constantly counter such recruitment efforts.”

“More activity and greater involvement are needed from communities themselves, local leaders, and government institutions – everyone – to reduce Russia's ability to organize terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine's rear at all levels,” Zelensky said.

The President stressed that intelligence data indicate Russia plans to continue such actions – attacks on Ukrainians.“We must strengthen protection for our people,” he underscored.

Terrorist attack in: 33-year-old resident of Rivne region charged

As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Lviv on the night of February 22. There was no air raid alert in the city at the time. Police said the explosions occurred after patrol officers arrived in response to a call.

Preliminary findings indicate that improvised explosive devices detonated. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old police officer was killed; 25 people were injured, three of them in critical condition.

As of the evening of February 22, 12 victims remained hospitalized in Lviv, most of them emergency service workers who had responded to the call. Two are in extremely serious condition.

Earlier that morning, police and the Security Service of Ukraine detained a suspected female bomber. Law enforcement is identifying other individuals involved in the crime.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that there are sufficient grounds to believe Russia ordered the attack.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, investigators have formally notified a 33-year-old woman from the town of Kostopil in the Rivne region of suspicion in connection with the Lviv terrorist attack.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine