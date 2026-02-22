France To Summon US Ambassador Over Comments On Slain Far-Right Activist
"We are going to summon the United States ambassador to France, since the US embassy in France commented on this tragedy... which concerns the national community," Jean-Noel Barrot told local media, adding: "We reject any attempt to use this tragedy... for political purposes."
The administration of US President Donald Trump condemned the role of "violent radical leftism" in the fatal beating of radical far-right activist Quentin Deranque, calling for those responsible to be "brought to justice".
