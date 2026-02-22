Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France To Summon US Ambassador Over Comments On Slain Far-Right Activist

2026-02-22 02:17:25
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The French foreign ministry will summon Washington's ambassador over comments made by the Trump administration about the killing of a far-right activist that has been blamed on the hard left, France's top diplomat said Sunday.

"We are going to summon the United States ambassador to France, since the US embassy in France commented on this tragedy... which concerns the national community," Jean-Noel Barrot told local media, adding: "We reject any attempt to use this tragedy... for political purposes."

The administration of US President Donald Trump condemned the role of "violent radical leftism" in the fatal beating of radical far-right activist Quentin Deranque, calling for those responsible to be "brought to justice".

  • Macron sent message to Trump offering to host G7 meeting in Paris on Thursday
  • Trump threatens 200% tariffs on some French goods to push Macron to join Board of Peace
  • France unveils new government amid political deadlock

