How To Rent An Apartment In Brazil As A Foreigner (2026 Guide)

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Finding an apartment in Brazil is completely open to foreigners - the Lei do Inquilinato gives you the same rights as any Brazilian tenant. But the process involves unfamiliar steps: you'll need a CPF, a rental guarantee, and a contract written entirely in Portuguese. Most leases run 30 months and are priced in reais. This guide walks you through every step, from where to search online to what to negotiate before you sign. At a Glance 1 You need a CPF, passport, proof of income (3× the rent), and one form of rental guarantee before any landlord will consider your application. 2 QuintoAndar is the most foreigner-friendly platform - no fiador, no deposit, fully digital. ZAP Imóveis and VivaReal have the largest inventory but require you to negotiate guarantees directly. 3 The listed rent is never the full cost. Condomínio, IPTU, and utilities can add 30–50% on top. Always ask for the total monthly cost before committing. Timeline 2–6 wks Arrival to signed lease Upfront Cost 1–3× rent Deposit or insurance Standard Lease 30 mo Negotiable Difficulty Medium Guarantee is the hard part Who This Guide Is For Foreigners relocating to Brazil who need a long-term apartment Remote workers and digital nomads settling in for 6+ months Expats transferring with a company who want to find their own place Anyone with a CPF and bank account who is ready to sign a lease 01 Documents You Need Before Searching Prerequisites

Before you start browsing listings, you need four things in place. Without them, no agency or landlord will take your application seriously.



→ CPF (Cadastro de Pessoa Física): Your Brazilian tax ID. Every landlord, agency, and platform requires it. See Guide #001 - How to Get Your CPF

→ Valid passport (and visa/RNE if applicable): Your primary ID. A residency card (CRNM/RNE) strengthens your application

→ Proof of income (comprovante de renda): Most landlords expect income of at least 3× the rent. Pay stubs, employment contract, bank statements (3 months), or employer letter all work. Foreign income may need a sworn translation → Brazilian bank account: Almost all landlords want rent via PIX or boleto. See Guide #002 - Opening a Bank Account

Required Documents Checklist All required before signing · Have copies readyMost expats start with 2–4 weeks in an Airbnb or furnished sublet. Use that time to get your CPF, open a bank account, and explore neighborhoods in person before committing to a long lease. 02 Where to Search for Apartments Platforms & methods

Brazil has several excellent rental platforms. The biggest difference from what you may be used to: the best deals are on Portuguese-language sites, not English ones aimed at foreigners. Use 2–3 platforms simultaneously and compare the total cost - not just the listed rent.

QuintoAndar - Best for Foreigners Recommended

The most foreigner-friendly platform. No fiador or deposit required - they handle the guarantee via credit analysis. Fully digital from search to contract signing. Professional photos and 360° tours for every listing. The catch: they charge landlords ~8% monthly, which can mean slightly higher listed rents than direct deals.



→ Brazil's largest portal - 4M+ listings

→ Contact landlords/agencies directly

→ You negotiate guarantee yourself → com



→ Same group as ZAP, similar inventory

→ Slightly different interface and filters

→ Good for cross-referencing prices → com



→ Owner-direct classifieds - often cheapest

→ No agency commission

→ Less protection - verify ownership carefully → com/imoveis



→ Walk neighborhoods - look for "Aluga-se" signs

→ Facebook groups: "[city] expats housing"

→ Local agents (corretores) - ~1 month commission → Best option for non-Portuguese speakers

ZAP ImóveisVivaRealOLX ImóveisOffline Methods03 What You'll Actually Pay Each Month Real costs

The listed rent is never the full cost. Brazilian rentals have several additional monthly charges that can add 30–50% on top of the base rent. Always ask for the custo total (total cost) before committing.



→ Base rent (aluguel): R$3,000

→ Condomínio (building fees): R$500 – 1,500

→ IPTU (property tax, if passed to tenant): R$150 – 400

→ Electricity (luz): R$100 – 250

→ Water (água): R$50 – 120

→ Gas (gás): R$30 – 80 → Internet: R$100 – 150

Monthly Cost Breakdown - 1-Bed in São Paulo Example Based on early 2026 market data · Varies by neighborhoodRealistic total:for a 1-bedroom apartment.A mandatory monthly fee in apartment buildings covering maintenance, security (porteiro/doorman), elevators, pools, and cleaning. A basic building might charge R$300; a full-service building in Itaim Bibi can exceed R$2,000. Always ask before visiting. 04 Rental Guarantees Explained The biggest hurdle

This is where most foreigners get stuck. Brazilian law allows landlords to require one form of guarantee - not multiple. There are four options. Here's what each means and which works best for you.

Caução (Security Deposit) - Best for Foreigners Recommended Max 3 months' rent · Refundable with interest

A cash deposit of up to 3 months' rent, held in a joint savings account (caderneta de poupança). Returned with interest at the end of your lease, minus documented damages. Simplest option for foreigners - no Brazilian contacts needed, no credit history required.

Seguro Fiança (Rental Insurance) Alternative ~8–12% of annual rent · Non-refundable · Renewed yearly

An insurance policy where the insurer acts as your guarantor. Premium is typically 1–1.5× monthly rent per year and is non-refundable. Requires credit analysis - tricky for newcomers, but some insurers (Porto Seguro, SulAmérica) now accept foreign income proof.



→ Brazilian who owns property in the same city

→ Agrees to cover your debts if you default

→ Free - but nearly impossible for newcomers → Traditional method, declining in use



→ Savings bond purchased as security

→ Money blocked for the lease duration

→ Mostly refundable (minus admin fees) → Less common - some landlords accept it

Fiador (Personal Guarantor)Título de CapitalizaçãoUnder Brazilian law (Lei 8.245/91), a landlord can only requireguarantee - not a deposit AND a guarantor. If they ask for multiple, they're violating the law. QuintoAndar eliminates this entirely - no fiador, no deposit, no insurance required from the tenant. 05 The Rental Process, Step by Step From search to keys Step 1 - Search and Shortlist Action Use 2–3 platforms · ⏱️ 1–2 weeks

Filter by neighborhood, price range, and number of rooms. Compare the total cost (rent + condomínio + IPTU) - not just the listed rent. Bookmark 8–10 options. Use Google Translate on listing pages if needed.

Step 2 - Visit in Person (Visita) Action Never pay before visiting · Check at different times of day

Always visit before paying anything. Check noise levels, natural light, water pressure, cell signal, and distance to metro/bus. Ask about condomínio rules, whether pets are allowed, and building security (porteiro 24h?).

Step 3 - Negotiate and Sign the Contract Important Contract in Portuguese · Get it reviewed first

Confirm: which guarantee is required, who pays condomínio and IPTU, the annual adjustment formula (IGP-M or IPCA), and the early termination penalty. The lease will be in Portuguese - have it reviewed by a bilingual lawyer or sworn translator (tradutor juramentado) for R$500–1,000. Well worth it.

Step 4 - Pay, Inspect, and Move In Final step Pay via PIX · Document everything

Pay the guarantee and first month's rent via PIX or bank transfer (never cash - you need a comprovante). Before moving in, complete the laudo de vistoria (inspection report) - walk through and document every wall, floor, appliance, and fixture with dated photos. Pre-existing damage not recorded here will be charged to you when you leave.

06 Key Lease Clauses to Understand Contract essentials

Brazilian rental contracts are thorough and predictable. Here are the clauses that matter most to you as a foreigner.



→ Prazo (lease duration): Standard is 30 months. After 12 months, you can terminate with 30 days' written notice and a proportional penalty

→ Reajuste anual (annual adjustment): Rent increases yearly, tied to an inflation index - usually IGP-M or IPCA. Your contract must specify which one

→ Multa rescisória (early termination): Usually 3 months' rent, prorated. Leave after 20 months of a 30-month lease and you'd owe roughly 1 month's rent

→ Responsabilidades: Tenant typically pays rent, condomínio, utilities, and minor repairs. Landlord pays structural repairs. IPTU is sometimes passed to the tenant - check → Sublocação (subletting): Almost always prohibited without written consent. Don't plan to Airbnb your apartment - many building bylaws explicitly ban short-term rentals

What Your Contract Should Cover Reference07 Furnished vs. Unfurnished Good to know

This surprises many newcomers: most long-term rentals in Brazil are completely unfurnished - and that often means no stove, no refrigerator, and sometimes no light fixtures.



→ No furniture, appliances, or fixtures

→ You buy stove, fridge, washing machine

→ Lower rent, bigger upfront investment → Budget R$5,000–15,000 to furnish basics



→ Includes furniture and appliances

→ 20–50% higher rent

→ Rarer for long-term leases → Best for stays under 2 years

Sem Mobília (Unfurnished)Mobiliado (Furnished)If you're staying 1–2 years, a furnished apartment at higher rent often costs less total than an unfurnished one where you buy and then have to sell or abandon appliances when you leave. Do the math before deciding. 08 Portuguese You'll Need Essential vocab Key Terms for Renting → Aluguel - Rent (the monthly payment) → Condomínio - Building maintenance fee → IPTU - Municipal property tax → Fiador - Personal guarantor (co-signer) → Caução - Security deposit (max 3 months) → Seguro fiança - Rental insurance (non-refundable) → Contrato de locação - Lease agreement → Vistoria / Laudo de vistoria - Property inspection report → Reajuste - Annual rent adjustment → Imobiliária - Real estate agency → Corretor - Real estate agent/broker → Aluga-se - "For rent" (sign on buildings) → Mobiliado / Sem mobília - Furnished / Unfurnished → Porteiro - Doorman / building concierge → Comprovante de renda - Proof of income → Tradutor juramentado - Sworn/certified translator 09 Common Mistakes to Avoid Learn from others ⚠️ Don't Make These Errors 1Never transfer money without seeing the property in person and verifying the landlord's ownership. Scams targeting foreigners are common on classifieds sites. 2The condomínio alone can double your monthly cost in full-service buildings. Always ask: "Qual o custo total por mês?" 3The lease is in Portuguese and courts interpret it under Brazilian law. Spend R$500–1,000 on a lawyer review - cheap insurance against misunderstandings. 4If you don't document existing damage when you move in, you'll pay for it when you leave. Take dated photos of everything - walls, floors, appliances, plumbing. 5Most long-term rentals are bare - no stove, no fridge, sometimes no lights. Budget R$5,000–15,000 extra if renting unfurnished. 6A landlord asking for a deposit AND insurance is breaking the law. You only need to provide one form of guarantee. 10 Frequently Asked Questions Quick answers Can foreigners rent apartments in Brazil? FAQ

Yes. Brazilian tenancy law (Lei do Inquilinato) places no restrictions on foreigners. You have the same rights and obligations as a Brazilian tenant. You need a CPF, proof of income, and one form of guarantee.

What if I can't find a fiador? FAQ

Most foreigners can't - and that's fine. Use a caução (3-month deposit) or seguro fiança (rental insurance) instead. Or rent through QuintoAndar, which requires no guarantee from the tenant at all.

Can I break my lease early? FAQ

Yes, after 12 months you can terminate with 30 days' written notice. You'll pay an early termination penalty (multa rescisória), typically 3 months' rent prorated for the remaining period. If your landlord wants to terminate, they must give you 3 months' notice.

How do I pay rent each month? FAQ

Most landlords accept PIX or boleto. Some agencies send a monthly boleto bundling rent, condomínio, and IPTU. A Brazilian bank account makes this seamless - see Guide #002 and Guide #004 - PIX, Boletos & Brazilian Payments for details.

Are pets allowed? FAQ

It depends on the building and landlord. Many buildings allow pets but some restrict by size or type. Any pet restrictions must be stated in the rental contract. Always ask before signing.

Is it safe to rent from OLX or Facebook? FAQ

It can be, but proceed with caution. Always visit in person, verify ownership (ask for the matrícula do imóvel from the cartório), and never pay deposits before seeing the apartment. Official platforms like QuintoAndar offer more protection; direct deals carry more risk but can be cheaper.

Expat Essentials Series →How to Get Your CPF →Opening a Bank Account as a Foreigner →Getting a Brazilian Phone Plan →PIX, Boletos & Brazilian Payments →How to Rent an Apartment in Brazil (you are here)

Information verified against Lei do Inquilinato (Law 8.245/1991) and current rental market data · February 2026 · This guide is updated annually or when regulations change