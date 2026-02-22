Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Intensify Pressure Near Platonivka, Bondarne, Pryvillia Ukrainian Military

Russian Forces Intensify Pressure Near Platonivka, Bondarne, Pryvillia Ukrainian Military


2026-02-22 07:03:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the Operation Task Force East, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is increasing pressure toward the settlements of Platonivka, Bondarne, Sviato-Pokrovske, and Pryvillia on the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk axes," Shapoval said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces, disregarding their own personnel losses, are attempting infiltrations toward these settlements, but their infantry groups are taking heavy fire and being destroyed.

"Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their designated positions and control the situation," he said.

Read also: Only several buildings in Kupiansk remain under Russian control – Ukrainian military

According to DeepState, an interactive online map of the hostilities in Ukraine, the Russian army has advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne, and Pryvillia.

MENAFN22022026000193011044ID1110773378



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search