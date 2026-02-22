Russian Forces Intensify Pressure Near Platonivka, Bondarne, Pryvillia Ukrainian Military

Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for the Operation Task Force East, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is increasing pressure toward the settlements of Platonivka, Bondarne, Sviato-Pokrovske, and Pryvillia on the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk axes," Shapoval said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces, disregarding their own personnel losses, are attempting infiltrations toward these settlements, but their infantry groups are taking heavy fire and being destroyed.

"Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their designated positions and control the situation," he said.

According to DeepState, an interactive online map of the hostilities in Ukraine, the Russian army has advanced near Platonivka, Bondarne, and Pryvillia.