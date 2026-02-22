Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Not Losing, Reports Gains in Counteroffensive

2026-02-22 07:02:31
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelensky told a news outlet on Friday that Ukraine is not losing its war with Russia, highlighting recent gains of hundreds of square kilometres in a new counteroffensive. He also suggested that European forces should be positioned directly on the front lines following any ceasefire.

Speaking in an exclusive interview ahead of the four-year mark of the Russian invasion, Zelensky acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the war’s outcome and any potential peace deal.

"You can't say that we're losing the war. Honestly, we're definitely not losing it, definitely. The question is whether we will win," Zelensky told the news outlet at the presidential palace in Kyiv. He added: "That is the question, but it's a very costly question."

The conflict, Europe’s deadliest since World War II, began when Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to enter Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Tens of thousands of civilians and hundreds of thousands of military personnel have died on both sides.

This winter, Russian forces have intensified strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heating in freezing conditions. Meanwhile, both Washington and Moscow have reportedly pressured Kyiv to cede the contested Donbas region in any resolution to the four-year war.

"Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbas," Zelensky said, referring to the eastern region Russia claims as its own.

