MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As AI begins prescribing decisions once reserved for CEOs, Roger Spitz warns that human agency is at a critical threshold. The Disruptive Futures Institute today announces that Spitz has been recognized as the #1 Global Futurist Keynote Speaker for 2026 overall for disruption, artificial intelligence, and strategic foresight by leading agencies, media, and international platforms.

“The future isn't coming - it's already prescribing decisions for us,” says Spitz.“Our challenge is to reclaim human agency before algorithms write the rules of society.”

Transitioning from a storied career as a Managing Director in investment banking - where he served as Global Head of Technology M&A - to the vanguard of global foresight, Spitz has emerged as the definitive authority for leaders navigating the“Intelligence Shift.” This is the pivotal era where human decision-making meets increasingly prescriptive AI, and where traditional“predict-and-control” models fail given unpredictability, and need to be replaced by what Spitz calls Anticipatory Leadership.

Based in San Francisco, Spitz's status as the year's definitive voice is anchored in his role as a high-stakes practitioner. He currently serves as a Venture Partner at Vektor Partners (investing in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and Security) and an Advisory Council member for UC Berkeley SkyDeck, one of the world's premier deep-tech VC funds. This immersion in the Silicon Valley ecosystem, combined with his board positions and strategic foresight practice Techistential, allows Spitz to move beyond speculative trends.

The only M&A banker to become a leading futurist, Spitz provides boards and executives with“Strategic Intelligence” forged at the intersection of capital markets, boardrooms, and frontier innovation.

Known for his high-energy delivery and inspirational style, Spitz's keynotes do more than explore the futures - they empower the agency required to shape it. By bridging the gap between $25 billion in technology dealmaking and the philosophical depth of Techistentialism, he provides a rare practitioner's edge that positions him as the go-to expert for high-stakes environments where uncertainty is the only constant.

Roger Spitz Named #15 in Global Gurus' World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026

Roger Spitz has been recognized as one of the world's leading professional futurists, earning the #15 spot in Global Gurus' World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals ranking for 2026. This prestigious list, compiled through a rigorous, data-driven process, identifies the thinkers shaping the future of business, technology, and society.

Spitz's placement reflects his growing influence with C-suites and boards navigating rapid systemic change, and highlights his pioneering work in futures intelligence, strategic resilience, and scenario-driven decision-making. Analysts and executives alike view Spitz as a key voice for organizations seeking foresight in an era of accelerating disruption.

GLOBAL INFLUENCE & AI LEADERSHIP

The Intelligence Shift & The Rise of the“A-Suite”: Reclaiming Agency in the Age of“Techistentialism”

As the pioneer of“Techistentialism,” a philosophy exploring human existence and decision-making in a technological world, Spitz has moved the global conversation toward the preservation of human choice. He founded the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence to advance research on the ethics and governance of AI, exploring how leaders and technology can avoid“superstupidity” - the risk of sleepwalking into algorithmic determinism.

Spitz's influence is reflected in elite global appointments:

. Indian Society of Artificial Intelligence & Law (ISAIL): Serving on the Advisory Board and AI General Assembly.

. World Economic Forum (WEF): Selected by invitation to the Global Foresight Network and the AI Global Alliance, part of the Forum's Global Centre for AI Excellence dedicated to shaping resilient and trustworthy AI systems.

. MIT Technology Review Brasil: Monthly columnist covering the convergence of AI, Energy Transition, and Foresight.

. Lux Carbon Standard (LuxCS): Serving as Board Director and Futurist-in-Residence for Brazil's first carbon credit certifier.

The Practitioner's Edge: From $25Bn in M&A to Keynote Leadership

Spitz's credibility is built on twenty years at the sharpest edge of global decision-making. Before founding the Disruptive Futures Institute, he led Global Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on over $25 billion in transactions across Silicon Valley, London, and Paris. His sector expertise - spanning Artificial Intelligence, Data Centers & Next-Gen Energy, Cyber & Security, Aerospace & Defense, and ClimateTech - provides him with an unmatched ability to decode how systemic disruptions redistribute value.

In 2026, Spitz is operationalizing this experience through his“Visionary Trilogy” global tour, helping organizations adopt the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility).

Spitz's frameworks, including Metaruptions and the AAA Framework, have become widely adopted reference points for boards, executive teams, policymakers, and general audiences navigating the growing complexity of 2026 and beyond. Through mainstream media and TV appearances, accessible books, and public-facing platforms, his work is increasingly crossing from specialist foresight into the broader cultural conversation.

A Defining Presence on the World Stage

Roger Spitz has emerged as the definitive global authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and technology-driven change, reaching millions worldwide through keynote addresses, media appearances, and executive advisory work. With close to 1,000 keynote talks over his career to date, Spitz has inspired over 100,000 leaders across six continents, headlining:

. Premier Tech & AI Summits: AI Impact Summit, MIT Technology Review's EmTech, Nasscom (Bengaluru), Gartner, RSA Security Conference (San Francisco), Trust Forward Summit by Cloudflare, TechCrunch Disrupt, Singularity University, and VivaTech (Paris).

. Global Innovation Forums: DLD Innovation (Munich), Volcano Innovation Summit (Guatemala City), Amcham Lab Global Talks (Brazil), Rulebreaker Future Congress (Germany), and Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona).

. Regional Strategic Summits: StartSe Global Conference (São Paulo), Emerging Technologies (Berkeley), and Caribbean Summits (Cayman Islands, Trinidad, Jamaica).

Roger Spitz delivers high-octane keynotes that transform systemic uncertainty into a catalyst for action, leaving audiences inspired by the realization that their agency is the ultimate competitive advantage.

2026 Signature Flagship Keynotes: The Visionary Trilogy

Spitz's core collection of three standalone keynotes designed to rewire how we think, decide, and lead in an unpredictable world. Trusted by CEOs worldwide, Roger Spitz's Visionary Trilogy delivers three transformative keynotes that Rewire Your Mindset, Reclaim Intelligence, and Reinvent Leadership.

. 01: The Mindset Shift - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World:

Change is slow - until it isn't. By abandoning outdated playbooks and adopting a new operating system for deep uncertainty, we become shapers of tomorrow rather than its victims. Spitz explores uncharted waters, guiding organizations with a compass built for unpredictability.

. 02: The Intelligence Shift - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI:

As algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive, the value of human intelligence shifts from“answers” to“questions.” This session empowers leaders to reclaim agency and avoid“sleepwalking” into algorithmic determinism.

. 03: The Leadership Shift - Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures:

Applying the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), enabling leaders to build Antifragile foundations that grow stronger with shocks, develop an Anticipatory mindset, and use Agility to bridge today's choices with tomorrow's possibilities. The winners will be those who anticipate and adapt. The rest risk irrelevance.

Each keynote is actionable and high-impact, designed to unlock the capabilities you need to thrive amid uncertainty. Spitz equips audiences to rethink their worldviews, reclaim human intelligence, and reinvent leadership for unpredictable futures.

Best Suited For: Spitz's Visionary Trilogy signature flagship keynotes are ideally suited for Industry Conferences, Elite Global Stages, Innovation Summits, and Executive Retreats.

2026-2030 THE“FUTURES OF...” FRONTIER SERIES (Critical Frontier Keynotes)

From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies - redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

. The futures of... TECHNOLOGY, AI & SOCIETY: Decode the reprogramming of work, truth, and social organization.

. The futures of... DIGITAL DISRUPTION: HYBRID CONVERGENCE: Discover how industries blur, sectors transform, and new frontiers emerge.

. The futures of... GEOPOLITICS & GLOBAL ORDER: Anticipate power shifts and systemic fragmentation redefining global dynamics.

. The futures of... PROFESSIONS, WORK & EDUCATION: Reimagine human capital, agency, and relevance in a world of ambient intelligence.

. The futures of... PREDICTABILITY & SYSTEMIC CHANGE: Build resilience, agility, and foresight in an era of cascading shocks - from climate to cyber.

. The futures of... LIFE, HUMANITY & WELLBEING: Explore the frontiers of healthcare, aging, and the future of the human condition.

Each talk in Spitz's“Futures of...” series is designed to inspire leaders, investors, and changemakers preparing for rapid change.

. Best Suited For: Spitz's“The Futures of...” Frontier Series are ideally suited for Global Conferences, Grand Stages, and Industry-Specific, Innovation Summits, and Board Strategy Retreats.



ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026:

.



ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

The Disruptive Futures Institute is an award-winning global think tank providing executive education, practitioner research, and futures intelligence to empower leaders, changemakers, and organizations to drive transformative change in a complex, unpredictable, nonlinear world.

Through five integrated pillars the Disruptive Futures Institute provides:

. Futures Intelligence & Foresight: Building capacity through executive education, masterclasses, and research using our proprietary frameworks adopted by organizations worldwide.

. Techistential: Leading global strategy and foresight practice.

. DFI Geopolitics Center for Grand Strategy: Equipping CEOs, boards, policymakers, and investors to operationalize Anticipatory Governance and build resilience in a fracturing world.

. DFI Nature & Climate Academy: Educating on sustainable futures, with a flagship focus on climate foresight, decarbonization strategies, and the energy transition.

. Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence: Researching AI's impacts, anticipatory governance, and ethics to explore the future of artificial intelligence and decision-making in our technological world.

The Disruptive Futures Institute, the San Francisco-based think tank and global education platform founded by leading futurist Roger Spitz, has been named one of the Top 50 Thought Leading Companies in Innovation and Top 10 in Education by Thinkers360. The list includes global giants such as EY, HCLTech, Mastercard, ServiceNow, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The flagship Thinkers360 ranking recognizes the Disruptive Futures Institute for its meaningful contributions to global innovation through original thought leadership, pioneering research, and practical foresight frameworks that help leaders navigate disruption and uncertainty.

For inquiries:

. Email:...

. Explore:



###

MEDIA BRIEFING NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT ROGER SPITZ: THE DEFINITIVE VOICE ON DISRUPTION FOR 2026

Roger Spitz has emerged as the global authority on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and the future of decision-making. Consistently ranked as the #1 overall Global Futurist Keynote Speaker by leading agencies, media, and international platforms, Spitz reaches millions worldwide through his keynote addresses, media appearances, and executive advisory work.

Hailed by CNN as the "world's leading futurist on disruption," he is recognized for bridging the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley dealmaking with deep philosophical foresight.

Spitz's insights are powered by a rare“practitioner's edge.” Before founding the award-winning Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he spent twenty years at the sharpest edge of global finance. As Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, he built and led strategic investment banking practices in San Francisco, London, and Paris, advising boards, CEOs and investors on over $25 billion in transactions. Today, he maintains his frontline connection to innovation as a Venture Partner at Vektor Partners and an Advisor to the UC Berkeley SkyDeck fund, investing in the very deep-tech and AI startups reshaping the global landscape.

As the creator of“Techistentialism” - the pioneering philosophy for decision-making in the AI era - Spitz founded the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence to explore the future of human agency. He is the developer of the globally adopted AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), a methodology for thriving under deep uncertainty that has been featured by MIT Technology Review, the Global Peter Drucker Forum and World Economic Forum.

A prolific author and thought leader, Spitz has written five bestsellers, including the multi-award-winning“Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World.” His work has earned top honors, including the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Award and Foreword Indies Business Book of the Year, while reaching #1 on Amazon charts across six countries, including the USA, UK, and India.

ROGER SPITZ GLOBAL RANKINGS & KEY DISTINCTIONS:

The field of strategic foresight and futures studies mark a milestone as Roger Spitz has been named to Global Gurus' definitive World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals ranking for 2026. Ranking #15 worldwide, Spitz's inclusion in this prestigious cohort marks a pivotal moment in his 2026 momentum, cementing his status as the preeminent voice for boards and C-suites navigating a world of“Metaruptions.”

The prestigious Global Gurus rankings - a rigorous, data-driven assessment of impact and original conceptual contributions - place Spitz among a remarkable group of global icons, including Ray Kurzweil, Peter Diamandis, and Michio Kaku.

Whether advising CEOs, global boards, shareholders or governments, Roger Spitz provides the strategic intelligence and anticipatory leadership required to turn relentless unpredictability into a sustainable competitive advantage.

Key Distinctions & Global Rankings include:

. #1 Global Futurist & Technology Celebrity Speaker on Disruption, Foresight, and Artificial Intelligence (2026)

. World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals ranking for 2026 (Global Gurus)

. Management Leadership - Top 10 Thought Leader: Recognized globally as leading authority on Management, Education, and Venture Capital (Thinkers360).

. Global Impact: Delivered close to 1,000 keynote talks to over 100,000 leaders across 6 continents and 40 countries.

. Thought Leadership - Top Voice: Globally and North America (Thinkers360)

. Ranked #15 globally by Global Gurus (2026)

. Award-Winning Author: Winner of the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA), Harvey Chute First Place in Business & Enterprise, the Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award in Business & Economics, and the 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award in Business & Finance.

. Top Seller in Six Amazon Categories: Disrupt With Impact achieved bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Internet & Software, History of Philosophy & Science.

. Amazon Bestselling Across Six Countries: USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany



BOOK AWARDS

Roger Spitz's latest bestselling book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page Publishing) won a number of prestigious awards, including:

. Winner 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

. Winner 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place, Business & Enterprise

. Winner 2024 Foreword Indies Best Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

