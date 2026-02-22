403
Iran Set to Share Nuclear Deal Draft with US Soon
(MENAFN) Tehran is expected to present a draft for a potential new nuclear agreement to the United States within days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated.
Araghchi made the announcement in an interview with a US broadcaster following a second round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Geneva, mediated by Oman. The discussions reportedly focused on Iran’s nuclear program and US sanctions.
“We had very good talks a few days ago,” Araghchi said, adding that the two sides “agreed on a set of principles or guiding principles for our negotiation and how a deal can look like.”
He indicated that the next step would be to provide a draft to his American “counterparts.”
“I believe that in the next two, three days, that would be ready,” he said, noting that an additional meeting might be required to finalize the text once it is exchanged.
