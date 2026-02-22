403
Israel Prepares Pre-Emptive Strikes on Iran-Aligned Forces
(MENAFN) Israel’s military is reportedly planning large-scale pre-emptive operations against Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East to prevent them from supporting Tehran in any potential regional escalation, according to media reports.
Israeli military sources said that West Jerusalem has used mediators to warn Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and armed factions in Iraq that any attack on Israel would prompt a “massive and unprecedented response.”
The sources added that Israeli defense officials believe Iran is pressuring its regional allies to participate in a future conflict after concluding that their limited role in the 12-day Israel-Iran war was a strategic misstep. Iran has reportedly allocated significant resources, including roughly $1 billion in 2025, to strengthen its allies’ capacity to strike targets in Israel and the surrounding region.
Israeli assessments cited by the report indicate that Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq is hesitant to engage, while Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis are considered more likely to participate.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it carried out airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Thursday. Despite a fragile ceasefire brokered by the US, Israel has continued to target its northern neighbor, accusing it of violating the agreement.
Meanwhile, the Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have paused missile and drone attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea since an October truce with Gaza, after previously targeting vessels in solidarity with Palestinians.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump set a ten-day deadline for Iran to reach a nuclear agreement with Washington, warning that failure to comply could prompt decisive measures. The statement followed Oman-mediated talks in Geneva earlier this week, which both sides described as constructive, though no breakthrough was achieved. The US has also accelerated its troop deployments in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further cautioned about possible missile strikes on Iran, stating, “We are prepared for any scenario,” and adding, “they will experience a response they cannot even imagine.”
