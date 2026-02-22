403
Jordan’s FM Delivers King’s Greetings to Venezuela’s Acting President
(MENAFN) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas on Thursday, conveying the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II and reaffirming the monarch’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.
Rodriguez extended her own greetings to His Majesty and emphasized Venezuela’s desire to enhance cooperation across various sectors. Discussions focused on opportunities to boost economic ties and deepen coordination on regional and international matters of mutual concern.
Upon arriving in Venezuela, Safadi also met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. Their talks centered on expanding collaboration in strategic areas including energy, oil and gas, tourism, culture, trade, and investment, aiming to serve the interests of both nations. The ministers also reviewed regional and global developments, highlighting the importance of joint efforts to maintain regional and international stability and security.
Safadi and Gil agreed to create a clear roadmap identifying priority areas for economic cooperation and mechanisms to advance them, as well as to accelerate the signing of bilateral agreements to further strengthen ties. They also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on political consultations, paving the way for regular meetings to reinforce friendship and cooperation between Jordan and Venezuela.
Previously, the two countries signed agreements on tourism cooperation and an arrangement allowing holders of diplomatic passports to enter without visas.
