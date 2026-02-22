PM Modi Remembers Jayalalithaa For Women Empowerment On Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi's Tribute to J Jayalalithaa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former Tamil Nadu chief Minister J Jayaram Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary (February 24) and said the AIADMK leader was known for empowering women while ensuring strict law and order in Tamil Nadu during her tenure. In his address in the 131st Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi recalled his meetings and conversations with Jayalalithaa.

"In our country, those who have worked for the welfare of society...those who have prioritised the public in their noble deeds always remain in the hearts of the people. Amma Jayalalithaa ji was one such popular leader. February 24th is the occasion of her birth anniversary. I still feel the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her, even today, during my visits to the state," PM Modi said. "The mention of Amma Jayalalithaa brings a glow to the faces of the people of Tamil Nadu. Our 'Nari Shakti' connection with her has been even more special. This is also because, while in government, she made many commendable efforts for the welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters. She also took concrete steps to maintain law and order in the state. The spirit of Patriotism was deeply embedded within her. She was also deeply proud of India's cultural heritage. Every meeting and every conversation with Amma Jayalalithaa is still fresh in my mind," he added.

Recalling Personal Interactions

PM Modi recalled Jayalalithaa attending his oath-taking ceremony when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. "She also attended two of my swearing-in ceremonies in Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012. When we were both Chief Ministers of our respective states, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear, and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of hers. Many years ago, she invited me to Chennai over lunch on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. That affectionate gesture will remain unforgettable for me. Once again, I pay my humble tributes to her," he said.

Praise for Young Organ Donor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Kerala's 10-month-old organ donor, Alin Sherin Abraham, in his Mann ki Baat programme, stressing that awareness regarding organ donation is increasing. Speaking during the 131st 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi sympathised with the family of Alin and said that the pain of losing a very young child is deeper. "There is no greater sorrow for any parent than losing one's own child. The pain of losing a very young child is deeper. Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a little innocent girl from Kerala... Awareness regarding organ donation is increasing... Medical research is also getting a boost... There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone by organ donation..." he said. (ANI)

