Jd5m Agro-Industrial Investment To Create 50 Jobs At Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Industrial Estate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- A new agro-industrial project with an investment volume of up to JD5 million will be established at Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Industrial Estate under the government's industrial incentives program, and is expected to create 50 jobs upon completion of its production phases.The announcement was made Sunday by the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC), which said in a statement that the project is owned by al-Ufuq al-Jadeed Agricultural Company.Director General of the JIEC Oday Obaidat said the agreement underscores the city's growing investment momentum, driven by the competitive incentive framework designed to stimulate new industrial ventures.The statement detailed that the number of newly attracted investments to the city has reached 18, with a cumulative capital volume of JD27 million. Of these, eight factories have commenced operations, while another eight remain under construction. The projects are projected to create approximately 400 jobs for residents of Karak Governorate.With the latest agreement, the total number of industrial enterprises operating in the city has risen to 48, with aggregate investments amounting to JD51 million. These enterprises have generated nearly 977 employment opportunities during their initial operational stages, Obaidat said.He urged investors and business owners to capitalize on the government-backed incentive package, noting that ongoing promotional campaigns target both domestic and international markets, in addition to other industrial estates across the Kingdom.For its part, al-Ufuq al-Jadeed Agricultural Company said the first phase of the project will establish a fertilizer manufacturing plant serving both local and export markets. Subsequent phases will include facilities for the production of agricultural pesticides, plastics and agricultural netting.The incentive package at Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Industrial Estate includes reducing land prices to JD10 per square meter, compared with JD25, for the first 100 dunams allocated to each project.The framework also provides electricity tariff reductions for a 10-year period from the commencement of operations, ranging between 25 percent and 75 percent. Industrial projects benefit from a 75 percent reduction in electricity costs during the first five years, 50 percent during the sixth through eighth years and 25 percent during the ninth and tenth years.Additionally, the package extends wage support for Jordanian workers under the city's employment program to five years, instead of three. The support covers 50 percent of the minimum wage, in addition to JD25 allocated for social security contributions and JD25 for transportation allowances.Exported goods manufactured in the city and shipped through the Aqaba Container Terminal are granted a 50 percent discount for five years, subject to applicable conditions.Established under royal patronage in 2000, Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Industrial Estate spans 1,856 dunams in Karak Governorate, of which 578 dunams were developed during the first phase. The estate is fully serviced with infrastructure, developed plots and ready-built industrial facilities, offering competitive sale prices and lease rates under flexible payment terms.