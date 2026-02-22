403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada Demands Regime Change to Restore Relations with Iran
(MENAFN) Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand declared on Saturday that her country will not resume diplomatic engagement with Tehran “unless there is regime change. Period.” The statement came during her participation at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Anand stressed that the Iranian government must address its long-standing human rights violations. “The repressive Iranian regime must curtail the consistent and illegal violation of Iranian human rights, including by respecting international law and international humanitarian law,” she said, highlighting Ottawa’s concerns over Tehran’s actions.
In tandem with her comments on diplomacy, Anand announced new sanctions targeting seven individuals linked to Iranian state agencies accused of intimidation, violence, and repression against dissidents and human rights defenders.
Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 over similar human rights concerns and has maintained sanctions and trade restrictions since, while also pursuing international legal measures related to the downing of a passenger plane carrying Canadian citizens.
Anand also outlined Canada’s broader focus on human rights in the Middle East, but declined to specify whether Ottawa would back a US military strike, even as the United States has increased its regional presence with additional aircraft, destroyers, and surveillance assets.
Anand stressed that the Iranian government must address its long-standing human rights violations. “The repressive Iranian regime must curtail the consistent and illegal violation of Iranian human rights, including by respecting international law and international humanitarian law,” she said, highlighting Ottawa’s concerns over Tehran’s actions.
In tandem with her comments on diplomacy, Anand announced new sanctions targeting seven individuals linked to Iranian state agencies accused of intimidation, violence, and repression against dissidents and human rights defenders.
Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 over similar human rights concerns and has maintained sanctions and trade restrictions since, while also pursuing international legal measures related to the downing of a passenger plane carrying Canadian citizens.
Anand also outlined Canada’s broader focus on human rights in the Middle East, but declined to specify whether Ottawa would back a US military strike, even as the United States has increased its regional presence with additional aircraft, destroyers, and surveillance assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment