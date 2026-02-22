403
Zelensky Anticipates “Productive” Meeting in Geneva
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that he met with representatives of US President Donald Trump in Germany to prepare for the upcoming trilateral peace discussions in Geneva, following earlier diplomatic engagements in the United Arab Emirates.
“I had a conversation with envoys of President Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, ahead of the trilateral meetings in Geneva. We count on the meetings being truly productive,” Zelenskyy said in a statement during his visit to the Munich Security Conference.
The Ukrainian president highlighted that the talks also covered progress from prior negotiation rounds held in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
In addition, Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while in Munich, expressing his appreciation for Washington’s steady support.
“We greatly appreciate that America consistently maintains a constructive approach and is ready to assist in protecting lives,” Zelenskyy added, confirming that Ukraine’s delegation would formally present its stance during the forthcoming round of discussions.
