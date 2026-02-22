403
US Envoy’s Comments on Israel Spark International Condemnation
(MENAFN) On Sunday, fourteen countries and three regional organizations criticized remarks made by Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, who stated that “it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank.”
In a joint statement, the foreign ministries of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Indonesia, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates voiced “strong condemnation and profound concern” regarding the comments.
The statement was also issued with the involvement of the secretariats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The ministries described the remarks as “dangerous and inflammatory,” asserting that they represent “a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations” and pose a serious threat to regional security and stability.
They added that the comments stand in opposition to the vision advanced by US President Donald Trump and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which emphasizes limiting escalation and establishing a political framework for a resolution that guarantees Palestinians their own independent state.
The statement further emphasized that “the plan is grounded in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence,” warning that efforts “to legitimize control over the lands of others undermine these objectives, fuel tensions,” and serve as incitement rather than a step toward peace.
