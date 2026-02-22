403
Illegal Israeli Settlers Uproot Bedouin Community in West Bank
(MENAFN) Eleven Palestinian families have begun taking apart their shelters in a Bedouin encampment located east of Ramallah, following persistent assaults attributed to Israeli settlers and military forces in the occupied West Bank.
A resident of the Khalayel Bedouin gathering, situated south of al-Mughayyir, stated that early Saturday morning families started dismantling their modest structures—constructed from tin panels and tents—in preparation for relocation. According to him, the decision came after ongoing confrontations and pressure from both settlers and Israeli troops.
The group, consisting of 55 individuals including children, elderly people, and women, has initiated a move toward an area near Jericho. The relocation follows what residents describe as repeated assaults and mounting restrictions that have made daily life unsustainable.
He explained that members of this same community had previously been uprooted two years ago from the Ein Samiya area near Kafr Malik. At that time, they left under what he described as sustained pressure and attacks by settlers and the army, only to face similar circumstances again after resettling.
According to the account, settlers have hindered livestock grazing, issued regular threats, and carried out repeated attacks. An outpost has reportedly been set up adjacent to the encampment. Meanwhile, Israeli forces are said to have seized vehicles and detained several residents.
As stated by official data from a Palestinian governmental body monitoring settlement-related activities, approximately 4,723 incidents attributed to settlers were recorded across the West Bank in 2025. These events reportedly resulted in the deaths of 14 Palestinians and led to the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities, affecting around 1,090 individuals.
