Jordan, Venezuela Vow Economic Partnership in High-Level Caracas Talks
(MENAFN) Jordan and Venezuela have pledged to forge a structured economic partnership, agreeing to develop a concrete roadmap targeting priority sectors for bilateral cooperation, officials confirmed Saturday.
The commitment emerged from a series of high-level meetings during an unannounced working visit to Caracas by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who held separate talks with Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.
A statement released by Jordan's Foreign Ministry said Rodríguez received Safadi on Friday, during which the Jordanian top diplomat conveyed King Abdullah II's strong desire to deepen ties between the two nations. Rodríguez reciprocated, reaffirming Venezuela's commitment to broadening bilateral relations across multiple domains.
Safadi subsequently held expanded discussions with Gil, covering key economic sectors including energy, oil and gas, tourism, culture, trade, and investment. The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on pressing regional and international developments, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to advance global security and stability.
The talks yielded two concrete outcomes: an agreement to establish a clear roadmap outlining priority economic sectors, cooperation mechanisms, and timelines for finalizing bilateral agreements — as well as a decision to sign a memorandum of understanding on political consultations, designed to institutionalize regular diplomatic engagement between both countries.
Jordan's Foreign Ministry had announced Safadi's arrival in the Venezuelan capital on Friday evening.
