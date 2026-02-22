403
Berlinale Winners Bring Attention to Palestine in Acceptance Speeches
(MENAFN) Syrian-Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib used his acceptance speech at the Berlinale film awards on Saturday to draw attention to the Palestinian liberation struggle.
After his film “Chronicles From the Siege”, which portrays civilians navigating life under occupation, won the Best First Feature award, Al-Khatib addressed the audience in Berlin: “We will remember everyone who stood with us, and we will remember everyone who stood against us. Against our right to live with dignity, or those who choose to be silent. Free Palestine from now until the end of the world.”
He also accused the German government of being “a partner in the genocide in Gaza by Israel”, and brought a Palestinian flag onto the stage. Al-Khatib expressed hope for a future event: a “great film festival in Gaza” dedicated to all oppressed people worldwide.
Earlier in the ceremony, Lebanese filmmaker Marie-Rose Osta, who won the Golden Bear for Best Short Film, also criticized Israel’s military actions. She said, “In reality, children in Gaza, in all of Palestine, and in my Lebanon do not have superpowers to protect them from Israeli bombs (...) No child should need superpowers to survive a genocide empowered by veto powers and the collapse of international law.”
Osta added that the ceasefire “continues to be violated by Israel both in Gaza and Lebanon” and emphasized that the safety of children in these regions “is not negotiable.”
