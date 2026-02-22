Prime Bank Partners With Wecon Properties To Offer Special Benefits

Under this agreement, home loan customers will be able to enjoy exclusive benefits and special concessions when purchasing flats from Wecon Properties through financing from Prime Bank. As a result, investment opportunities in premium real estate projects for securing a permanent address will become more accessible for customers.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Prime Bank by Mamur Ahmed, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Branch Distribution, and on behalf of Wecon Properties by Rezaul Haque Limon, Chief Business Officer.

Also present at the ceremony were Zowardar Tanvir Faisal, EVP and Head of Cards and Retail Assets of Prime Bank PLC; Major (Retd) Md Aminul Haque, Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director Dewan Rashidul Hasan of Wecon Properties Ltd; along with other senior officials from both organizations.

T