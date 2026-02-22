403
Afghanistan Promises “Measured Response” to Pakistani Strikes
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it will respond to recent Pakistani military strikes on its territory with an “appropriate and measured response” at a later, suitable time.
The ministry condemned the attacks on US social media company X, describing them as “a clear violation of national sovereignty, international law, principles of good neighborliness and Islamic values.” It added that targeting civilian and religious areas reflects intelligence and security shortcomings and stated that repeated acts of aggression will not hide Pakistan’s internal challenges.
Afghan media and Pakistani authorities reported that Pakistan carried out airstrikes across multiple sites in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan. The Pakistani Ministry of Information and Broadcasting claimed on X that the strikes targeted seven camps and hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates, as well as the Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) along the border region.
The strikes followed recent suicide bombings in Pakistan. The ministry emphasized that “Pakistan expects and reiterates the Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost.”
Pakistan also vowed retaliation for the killing of two of its security personnel on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that any attack originating from Afghanistan would not go unanswered.
