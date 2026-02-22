403
Pakistani Airstrikes Hit Areas in Eastern, Southeastern Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Pakistani military forces reportedly carried out airstrikes across several districts in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, according to Afghan media reports and Pakistan’s Ministry of Information.
Afghan news outlet TOLOnews reported via US social media company X that strikes occurred in Khogyani, Ghani Khel, and Behsud districts of Nangarhar province. In Behsud, a civilian identified as Shahabuddin was reportedly affected.
Airstrikes were also reported in Barmal and Urgun districts of Paktika. Security sources cited by TOLOnews indicated that no casualties were recorded in these locations. However, the Pashtu edition of the outlet noted that a religious sermon in Barmal was struck during the operation.
Separately, TOLOnews reported that the Pakistani military confirmed carrying out these strikes, stating that seven hideouts belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) were targeted.
The operations follow a pattern of cross-border strikes by Pakistan in response to recent attacks within its territory, highlighting ongoing tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier.
