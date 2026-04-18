Govt Adds Egypt & Jordan Under RELIEF Scheme Amid Gulf Maritime Trade Disruptions

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government has expanded the scope of the RELIEF scheme (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and their impact on maritime logistics in the Gulf and surrounding regions.

The measure is aimed at supporting Indian exporters facing elevated freight costs, higher insurance premiums and increased risks due to supply chain disruptions.

Expansion of Eligible Destinations

As part of the latest update, Egypt and Jordan have been added to the list of eligible destinations under RELIEF for shipments involving delivery or transhipment, expanding the scheme's geographical coverage within the wider West Asia and North Africa corridor.

Clarification on Insurance Coverage

Through a Policy Circular issued on 15 April 2026, the Government has also clarified that exporters obtaining a new Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) Whole Turnover Policy on or after 16 March 2026 will be eligible for benefits under Component II of the scheme.

The clarification is intended to improve policy clarity and encourage wider participation, particularly among new policyholders.

Objective and Expected Impact

The Government said the measures reflect its ongoing assessment of evolving trade and logistics conditions in the region.

By expanding coverage and clarifying eligibility norms, the initiative aims to strengthen export resilience, maintain trade flows and support exporters navigating geopolitical and supply chain uncertainties.

(KNN Bureau)