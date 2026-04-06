Assam CM Accuses Cong Of Circulating Fake Documents About His Wife's Passport, Firm Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera, accusing him of peddling "fabricated documents” and misusing Artificial Intelligence to malign his family ahead of elections.

The sharp rebuttal comes a day after Khera, addressing a press conference in Delhi, alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds passports of the UAE, Antigua, and Egypt, and accused the Chief Minister of concealing overseas assets, including properties in Dubai.

Khera had also sought a Special Investigation Team probe into alleged financial links to a US-based company.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sarma alleged that the Congress had stooped to a“new low” by circulating fake passports and company records in the name of his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

He warned that Khera could face serious legal consequences, including life imprisonment, for what he described as a“criminal conspiracy.”

Sarma claimed that the documents presented by the Congress were riddled with glaring inconsistencies.

“The so-called passports attributed to my wife are completely fake. There are spelling errors, incorrect formats, and even technical flaws such as non-functional QR codes,” he said.

He further pointed out that Dubai does not grant citizenship in the manner suggested, calling the claims“factually impossible.”

In a dramatic demonstration, the Chief Minister said his team was able to create two companies in his wife's name within 24 hours using online tools, spending around Rs 40,000, to show how easily fake entities can be floated.

He also claimed to have created a similar entity in the name of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to underline his point.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, Sarma said he was“shocked” that the son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had“descended to such a level.”

He accused the Opposition party of orchestrating a failed conspiracy to mislead voters, asserting that people would not be influenced by“forged papers” but would instead vote for development and employment.

The Assam Chief Minister also alleged that Khera had been“used” by his own party, claiming that Congress handed him fabricated materials after failing to sideline him earlier.