Putin Ramps Up Efforts to Help Skilled Foreigners Relocate to Russia
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to actively recruit foreign nationals with specialized expertise, announcing a new state-backed initiative to accelerate the relocation of high-value professionals to Russia.
Speaking Wednesday as he chaired a meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Supervisory Board, Putin outlined plans to operationalize a dedicated body under ASI oversight beginning in April — tasked exclusively with facilitating the move of foreigners deemed strategically valuable to the Kremlin.
"Along with promoting our talent, we will also assist foreign citizens in relocating to Russia," Putin said.
The initiative broadens an existing policy framework. In 2024, Putin signed a decree streamlining entry for foreigners who reject what the government characterized as the "neoliberal ideological orientation" of their home nations and who align with traditional values. Russia's Interior Ministry confirmed last autumn that 344 individuals had already obtained Russian passports under that expedited process.
Wednesday's announcement signals Moscow is now moving beyond ideological affinity toward economic and strategic utility as a primary criterion for recruitment.
"We are talking about people who possess highly sought-after professions and knowledge, who are capable of making a significant contribution to the development of the domestic economy, and who have achievements in sports, creative industries, cultural and humanitarian fields, education, and, of course, in the area of science and technology," Putin explained.
Administrative processing for qualifying individuals will fall under the Interior Ministry, operating in accordance with a decree Putin signed in December, he added.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova offered a broader framing of the trend late last year, asserting that "people are flocking to us from all over the world, who not only… fight for sanity in their own countries, but also want to become part of our country." She noted that while some arrive by choice, others view relocation as a matter of personal safety.
Zakharova cited the case of Tara Reade, a former U.S. Senate aide who relocated to Moscow in 2023. Reade, now a contributor to Russian state broadcaster RT, alleged that former U.S. President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her during the 1990s when she worked in his Senate office — accusations Biden has denied. She was granted Russian citizenship in December.
"I fell in love with Russia" and found "a sense of home here," Reade said following confirmation of her citizenship.
