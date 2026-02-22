403
Gas Explosion in Southern Pakistan Kills One, Injures Four
(MENAFN) At least one person lost their life and four others were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a residential building in Karachi, the capital of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, on Sunday morning, according to reports.
Officials said the blast was caused by a gas cylinder, which ignited a fire that quickly spread through the building. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene to bring the flames under control and carried out thorough cooling and search operations to ensure no one else remained trapped inside.
The injured residents were initially treated at the site before being transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. Authorities have not yet released details about the condition of those injured, but emergency crews worked swiftly to stabilize them.
This incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in densely populated areas where gas cylinders are commonly used for cooking and heating. Local authorities continue to urge residents to follow strict safety precautions when handling pressurized gas containers to prevent similar tragedies.
