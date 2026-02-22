IHRF Slams Pakistani Airstrikes On Afghanistan, Urges Independent Probe

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has condemned the Pakistani military regime's airstrikes on Afghanistan, calling for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the attacks.

The Pakistani military carried out airstrikes on a religious seminary in southeastern Paktika province and on a residential house in eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday night.

According to reports, around 20 members of a single family, including women and children, were martyred and several others were injured in the strike in Gardi Kach village of Behsud district, Nangarhar province.

In a statement on X, the IHRF said it was deeply alarmed by verified reports of the devastating airstrike in Behsud district.

It said:“IHRF condemns this attack. Targeting civilians constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law. There can be no justification for the killing of an entire household, including sleeping newborns.”

The organisation called for an immediate, independent and transparent international investigation into the airstrikes, emphasising that those who ordered and carried out the attack must be held accountable.

It added:“We stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and demand that the rights and lives of civilians are respected.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has warned Pakistan that attacks on civilians will not go unanswered, stating that protecting the country's sovereignty and its citizens is both a religious and national duty and promising a timely, appropriate and measured response.

