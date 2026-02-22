Saylor Signals Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Michael Saylor has indicated that his company could expand its already vast Bitcoin holdings, renewing debate over corporate exposure to the world's largest cryptocurrency and reinforcing his long-standing conviction that digital assets will define what he calls the“Orange Century”.

Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, now rebranded as Strategy, shared remarks on social media that were widely interpreted by market participants as a signal of further purchases. His comments came after the company disclosed additional fundraising activity, a mechanism it has repeatedly used to finance Bitcoin acquisitions over the past four years.

Strategy remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. Regulatory filings show it controls well over 190,000 bitcoins, accumulated through a combination of cash reserves, debt issuance and equity sales. The company's approach, pioneered in 2020 when Saylor shifted its treasury strategy towards Bitcoin, has transformed a once modest business intelligence software firm into a leveraged proxy for the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin has been trading near historic highs, buoyed by sustained inflows into US-listed spot exchange-traded funds and expectations that institutional adoption will deepen. The digital currency's market capitalisation now exceeds that of many global banks and blue-chip companies, underscoring the scale of its ascent since its creation in 2009.

Saylor has repeatedly argued that Bitcoin is a superior store of value compared with cash, bonds or gold. In public appearances and investor calls, he has described the asset as“digital property” and positioned it as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. His reference to the“Orange Century” echoes his view that Bitcoin could underpin a new financial era, with the colour symbolising the cryptocurrency's branding.

Strategy's accumulation model has drawn both admiration and criticism. Supporters contend that Saylor has delivered extraordinary shareholder returns during periods of strong Bitcoin performance, with the company's share price often moving in tandem with the digital asset. Detractors warn that the strategy exposes investors to amplified volatility and balance-sheet risk, particularly given the firm's reliance on convertible debt and equity issuance.

Financial analysts note that Strategy's stock typically trades at a premium to the value of its Bitcoin holdings, reflecting expectations of continued accumulation and the optionality embedded in its capital structure. That premium, however, can compress sharply during market downturns, as seen during the cryptocurrency sell-off of 2022 when Bitcoin fell below $20,000 and Strategy's shares dropped steeply.

Corporate governance specialists have also questioned the concentration of strategic decision-making around Bitcoin. Although Strategy continues to operate its software business, revenue from that segment represents a fraction of the attention and valuation driven by its cryptocurrency exposure. Saylor stepped down as chief executive in 2022 but retained significant influence as executive chairman, focusing primarily on Bitcoin advocacy and capital allocation.

Market observers say any further purchases would likely be funded through additional at-the-market equity programmes or debt offerings, tools the company has deployed repeatedly. Such moves tend to coincide with bullish market sentiment, enabling Strategy to raise capital on favourable terms. Investors monitor these filings closely, as they often precede sizeable Bitcoin acquisitions.

Institutional attitudes towards Bitcoin have shifted markedly over the past year. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission opened the door for pension funds, asset managers and retail investors to gain exposure through regulated vehicles. Major financial institutions now provide custody, trading and research coverage for digital assets, a development that would have seemed improbable a few years ago.

At the same time, regulatory scrutiny remains intense. Authorities in the United States and Europe continue to debate frameworks governing digital asset markets, anti-money laundering compliance and investor protection. Price volatility, cybersecurity risks and the collapse of several high-profile crypto platforms in previous cycles serve as reminders of the sector's fragility.

