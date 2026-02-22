403
Far-Left Faces Scrutiny After Death of Nationalist Student in Lyon
(MENAFN) The far left in France is under intense scrutiny following the killing of nationalist student Quentin Deranque in Lyon, raising questions about whether the radical left could face the same political stigma historically associated with the far right, according to reports.
Deranque died on 12 February after a small university protest involving far-right feminists, whom he had been protecting. Mobile phone footage shows him being repeatedly kicked and punched by masked and hooded individuals, resulting in fatal head injuries.
Condemnation has focused on La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), the main radical left party holding roughly 70 of 577 seats in the National Assembly, and its leader, veteran politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
On Saturday, around 3,000 people gathered in Lyon at the site of the attack to honor Deranque. Security was tight, and police kept opposing groups at a distance. Attendees came from various traditionalist, Catholic, nationalist, and neo-fascist groups, though the National Rally — France’s largest populist right-wing party — notably stayed away.
Seven suspects have been charged in connection with the killing. All are members of, or closely associated with, La Jeune Garde (The Young Guard), an organization that previously provided security for La France Insoumise before being banned last year.
One suspect, Jacques-Elie Favrot, served as the parliamentary assistant of LFI deputy Raphaël Arnault, who founded The Young Guard in 2018. Favrot faces charges of “complicity to murder by instigation” but is not accused of delivering the fatal blows.
Another suspect, Adrian Besseyre — also reportedly affiliated with Arnault’s team in the National Assembly — is charged with murder. According to the investigating magistrate, all suspects deny intending to kill. Two have refused to speak, while others admitted being present at the scene, and some acknowledged striking Deranque.
