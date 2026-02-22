403
From Heritage to Home: AliExpress Marks Saudi Founding Day with Ramadan Deals
(MENAFN- mslgroup) AliExpress, one of the world’s leading e-commerce marketplaces, has officially launched its annual Ramadan Sale in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This year’s Ramadan shopping season begins with a special tribute to Saudi Founding Day (February 22), blending nearly three centuries of national pride with essentials for the holy month.
The campaign stars Saudi footballer Feras Al Brikan, bringing the celebration closer to home with a blend of heritage, everyday essentials, and unbeatable value. By aligning the launch with Founding Day, AliExpress makes it easier for Saudi consumers to decorate their homes, upgrade their tech, and prepare gifts for the festive season ahead.
The Ramadan Preparation Journey
Here are ten smart, meaningful ways to celebrate Saudi Founding Day.
1. Carry the Kingdom With You
Start with something you use every day. Carry national pride wherever you go with KSA Flag Phone Case. This is subtle enough for daily life, but powerful enough to make a statement.
2. Bring Saudi Pride Into Your Space
For homes, offices, and various spaces, the Saudi Arabia Desk Flag with Metal Base adds a patriotic touch, keeping the spirit alive through Ramadan.
3. Turn Every Drive Into a Celebration
Prepare for Ramadan outings with Saudi flag car decorations—bring it onto the road:
•Saudi Flags Car Cover – Festive, eye-catching, and unmissable.
•Saudi Flag Logo Car Stickers – Small details that say a lot.
4. Drive Smarter and More Comfortably
Long commutes and road trips are part of daily life in the Kingdom, especially during Ramadan:
•Car Neck Pillow Memory Foam Cushion for added comfort.
•Stay prepared with 3-in-1 Car Compass, Thermometer & Hygrometer
5. Wear Your Pride, Your Way
Easy to wear, easy to style, and perfect for any occasion:
•Men & Women Saudi Festival Baseball Caps – Casual, modern, and celebration-ready.
•Saudi National Day Nylon Scarf – Lightweight, versatile, and proudly Saudi.
6. Elegant for Ramadan & Eid
Tradition meets contemporary style, just in time for iftars and Eid visits:
•Two-Piece Kaftan Set – Elegant, modest, and flowing
•Arab Shemagh & Keffiyeh with Agal Rope – A timeless symbol of Saudi and Arab heritage
7. Shop Smart With Free Shipping
AliExpress is making it easier for Saudi shoppers to say yes:
•Free shipping on all Choice items for orders over SAR 160/USD 40, perfect for everyday essentials and Ramadan gifting.
8. Practical Ways to Spend Smarter This Ramadan
With extra discount codes, you can shop more while spending less, ideal for families preparing for Ramadan and Eid without compromise.
9. Get What You Need, Faster
No waiting, no stress:
•Fast local delivery in as little as three days on select brands, including TCL, Huawei, 70mai, Biolomix, and HiBREW.
•International delivery within 10 days, bringing global finds to Saudi doorsteps just in time for celebrations.
10. Discover Gifts the Smart Way
Not sure what to buy? Let technology do the work. With AI-powered image search, shoppers can upload or snap a photo to instantly find matching items, making gift shopping faster, easier, and more intuitive than ever.
A Celebration That Reflects Today’s Saudi Arabia
With AliExpress, Saudi Founding Day isn’t just about honoring the past; it’s about reflecting how Saudis live today. By combining tradition with fast delivery and accessible prices, AliExpress ensures that celebrating the Kingdom and preparing for Ramadan is as rewarding as the moment itself.
