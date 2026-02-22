403
Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual & Approach Entertainment, Honored as Top Most Leader in Mental Health at 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai: In a powerful affirmation of his lifelong dedication to healing minds and nurturing souls, Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, was today conferred the esteemed "Top Most Leaders in Mental Health" award at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards. The honor was presented by Fun & Joy at Work and certified by the World Federation of Healthcare Leaders during a distinguished ceremony held at the iconic Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
This prestigious recognition, part of the World Health Congress and Awards event spotlighting visionary role players and leaders in mental health innovation, sustainability, stigma-breaking, and wellness promotion, celebrates trailblazing individuals who are redefining mental health leadership through innovation, compassion, and holistic impact. For Sonu Tyagi, the award shines a spotlight on his visionary integration of timeless spiritual wisdom with modern mental health strategies—offering hope and practical tools to millions facing anxiety, depression, trauma, isolation, and the mounting pressures of contemporary life.
At the heart of his work lies Go Spiritual, the compassionate social and spiritual enterprise he founded as spiritual & wellness arm of Approach Entertainment Group. Go Spiritual has become a beacon for holistic well-being, spiritual awareness, philanthropy, spiritual tourism, organic living, and transformative social initiatives. Through sustained campaigns and programs, it reaches deep into communities to support those most vulnerab—e—young people overwhelmed by academic demands, digital scrutiny, and uncertain futures, as well as seniors grappling with loneliness, loss, and a fading sense of purpose.
Every year on World Mental Health Day, Go Spiritual launches resonant awareness campaigns that center on themes such“as “Harmony in Mind and”Soul,” gently yet firmly addressing the stark inequalities in access to mental health resources. These initiatives highlight how spiritual practices can bridge gaps left by conventional systems, bringing solace and strength to those who feel overlooked or underserved.
Sonu Tyagi’s approach is deeply experiential and inclusive. Through thoughtfully designed workshops, interactive webinars, and heartfelt community outreach programs, individuals are introduced to powerful, time-te—ted tools—mindfulness to quiet racing thoughts, meditation to restore inner calm, yoga to reconnect body and spirit, and emotional regulation techniques to n’vigate life’s storms with greater clarity and grace.
Looking ahead, the organization is preparing to scale its impact even further with the Go Mindful campaign, set to expand significantly in 2026. This ambitious initiative will deliver free, accessible sessions across India focused on stress management, building emotional resilience, and providing compassionate crisis intervention—ensuring that practical support reaches schools, workplaces, neighbourhoods, and families in every corner of the country.
Complementing these efforts are the Go Human, intimate community gatherings where people come together in safe, guided spaces to explore empathy, practice forgiveness, learn non-violent ways to resolve conflict, and heal fractured relationships. These dialogues create ripples of understanding and connection, helping individuals mend not only their own hearts but also the bonds that hold society together.
Central to amplifying these messages is the Go Spiritual News Magazine & App (), a vibrant digital platform that serves as both resource and refuge.
Accepting the award, Sonu Tyagi shared:“ “This recognition belongs to every soul working quietly toward hea—ing—in homes, communities, and hearts across the world. In an era of profound mental strain, spirituality offers an enduring anchor that modern science alone cannot provide. By blending ancient wisdom with compassionate action, we can prevent suffering rooted in untreated pain, restore hope, break down barriers of silence, and co-create a society rooted in empathy, balance, and genuine human connection. I am deeply grateful to my team, supporters, and every individual who chooses light over de”pair.”
A graduate in Psychology with specialized training in Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking, Sonu Tyagi brings a rare fusion of scientific insight, creative storytelling, and spiritual depth to his mission. As an award-winning writer, director, and producer, he has crafted impactf—l works—including the acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters—that awaken inner peace and inspire positive change through the power of narrative and media. Sonu Tyagi along with Approach Entertainment are co-producing the upcoming global film Liberation.
He also serves as Creative Producer on upcoming features like the satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent featuring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey.
Under his leadership, Approach Entertainment Group has grown into a respected powerhouse spanning celebrity management, film production, advertising, corporate filmmaking, events & entertainment marketing. Approach Entertainment is also home to a PR, Digital & Integrated Communications agenc— — Approach Communications — and the Bollywood & Entertainment newswire &— app — Approach Bollywood. Honored with accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award, Service Excellence Award, PR Agency of the Year, and Yuva Ratn Award, the group proudly channels its success into meaningful social good through Go Spiritual, with operations spanning major cities across India.
