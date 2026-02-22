403
From Abed Fahed to Sulafa Memar: TOD reveals the stars of its Ramadan 2026 series line-up
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi – February 20, 2026: Ramadan remains a defining moment in the regional entertainment calendar. More than a viewing season, it is a shared cultural ritual – when families gather nightly around stories that reflect connection, belonging and reflection.
TOD, the streaming platform by beIN MEDIA GROUP, unveils its Ramadan 2026 line-up with a carefully curated mix of drama and lifestyle programming designed for these moments. From high-stakes family sagas to emotionally grounded social dramas and culinary shows tailored for Ramadan evenings, the selection captures both scale and intimacy.
Here are five series to stream on TOD this Ramadan.
Awlad El Raaey
Set within the world of a powerful business dynasty, Awlad El Raaey explores the fragile architecture of loyalty inside a family empire. As buried tensions resurface, the Al-Ra’i family’s legacy faces internal fractures and mounting external threats. Starring Majed Al Masry, Khaled El Sawy, Nermin El Feky and Ahmed Eid, the Egyptian drama examines ambition, rivalry and the cost of power.
Saadet Almajnon
This high-intensity Syrian drama centres on three deeply flawed figures locked in a ruthless struggle fuelled by greed and control. Basem Yakhoor, Abed Fahed and Sulafa Memar lead a story where corruption and obsession blur ethical lines, exposing a web of secret deals and shifting alliances. At its core, the series interrogates how ambition reshapes morality.
Ana W Hiya W Haya
Blending emotional warmth with social realism, Ana W Hiya W Haya offers a contemporary portrait of everyday life. Basel Khayat and Tag Heider headline a drama rooted in the nuances of human relationships, where ordinary moments carry emotional weight. The series reflects the kind of grounded storytelling that resonates strongly during Ramadan evenings.
Kamel Al Dasam
A TOD Studios exclusive, Kamel Al Dasam reimagines the cooking show format by prioritising craft over constraint. Hosted by Eddie Diab, the series focuses on mastery, presentation and indulgence, transforming food into visually striking creations. Designed for Ramadan nights, it embraces creativity in the kitchen without compromise.
SuperMom
Also exclusive to TOD Studios, SuperMom speaks directly to modern mothers navigating daily family life. Hosted by Suha Bakeer, the show blends nutritional insight with practical, accessible recipes that balance health and flavour. It delivers smart food solutions tailored to evolving household needs during the holy month.
With this Ramadan 2026 line-up, TOD reinforces its position as a destination for premium Arabic storytelling – curated to match the rhythm, values and communal spirit of the season.
