Zee Business and BSE to host the 6th Edition of Bull Run in Mumbai
(MENAFN- Madison PR) The 6th edition of the Zee Business BSE Bull Run 2026, BSE’s flagship initiative promoting financial and physical health, is set to take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at R2, MMRDA Ground in BKC, Mumbai. The event gates will open at 5:00 AM, and the run will commence at 7:00 AM, offering participants the choice of 5 km and 10 km Fun Runs, along with a 10 km Elite Competition Run.
Over the years, the Zee Business BSE Bull Run has evolved into a marquee public platform, bringing together citizens, corporates, investors and fitness enthusiasts on one stage. The upcoming edition promotes the synergy between physical well-being and financial awareness, inspiring individuals to pursue balanced, goal-driven lifestyles.
The initiative continues to strengthen its credibility within India’s financial landscape while expanding its community footprint. The 2026 chapter is set to witness participation from leaders across the financial sector, corporate India and the broader fitness fraternity, positioning it among the most anticipated community-led events of the year.
About Zee Business
Zee Business is India’s leading Hindi business news channel, dedicated to empowering viewers with knowledge that drives financial growth and informed decision-making. As the voice of India’s markets, Zee Business simplifies complex financial concepts, covering markets, investments, personal finance, entrepreneurship, economy, and policy with credibility, clarity, and insight. Backed by the trusted legacy of Zee Media, the channel reaches millions of investors, professionals, and entrepreneurs every day, guiding them towards smarter financial choices. Through engaging shows, expert analysis, and impactful campaigns, Zee Business continues to champion financial literacy, investor empowerment, and India’s journey toward economic prosperity.
About BSE
BSE is Asia’s oldest exchange and the world’s largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies. BSE has been playing a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market and has successfully offered an efficient capital raising platform to many companies in India. BSE Sensex, the benchmark index of BSE, is the first capital market index of the country, and is tracked by investors across the globe and considered as a barometer of the Indian Economy. BSE provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, stock lending and borrowing.
