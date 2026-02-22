403
First-of-its-kind creche in a ragpicker’’ colony inaugurated in Chaimath, Titagarh, Kolkata, bringing safe childcare and early learning to children of waste picker families
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, West Bengal, 20 February 2026: In a significant step toward ensuring inclusive early childhood care, Mobile Creches, with the support of EFS Facilities Services, inaugurated a creche and childcare centre in a ragpickers’ colony in Kolkata, West Bengal. This is the first structured childcare facility of its kind in the community, created to support children of waste picker and informal worker families who often lack access to safe spaces, nutrition, and early learning opportunities.
The centre was formally inaugurated by Mr. Tariq Chauhan, Vice Chairman, EFS Facilities Services, in the presence of local leader and ward councillors, community members, caregivers, and representatives from Mobile Creches and SPAN.
The newly established centre will provide a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment for young children, ensuring access to early childhood care, nutrition, health monitoring, and age-appropriate learning activities. By providing reliable childcare services within the community, the initiative will also enable paren—s—particularly mothers engaged in waste picking and other informal —ork—to pursue livelihoods while knowing their children are safe and cared for.
For families in the colony, the creche represents more than just a childcare fa—ility—it is a lifeline. Rabia Bano a waste picker and mother of two, s“ared, “Earlier, I had to take my child along to work or leave them at home with older siblings. Now, I can work with peace of mind knowing my child is safe, learning, and getting nutriti”us meals.”
Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Tariq Chauhan, Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities Services, re’ffirmed EFS’s long-term commitment to inclusive growth and community upliftment. He thanked the Mobile Creches and SPAN teams for their dedication in bringing the initiative to life and expressed his intent to collaborate on future projects that create sustai“able impact. “This first-of-its-kind creche’in a ragpickers’ colony is a powerful example of what collective commitment can achieve. It has brought together local leaders, ward councillors, caregivers, families and children around a shared purpose. As a People-First’organisation, EFS’s responsibility extends beyond the workplace. Through Abhaar, our worker welfare arm, we focus on dignity, care and overall wellbeing. With our presence across more than 200 cities in India and operations globally, we remain mindful of the role we can play in supporting the communities around us. Our commitment to this cause is thoughtful, st”ady and long-term.”
The creche will offer a safe and child-friendly environment where children receive early learning through play-based activities, along with nutrition support, growth monitoring, and regular health and hygiene practices. The centre will also engage closely with parents and the community to support children’s overall development and well-being.
Mobile Creches has been working for over five decades to ensure that young children from underserved communities have access to quality childcare and early learning opportunities. The establishment of this centre in a ragpicke’s’ colony marks an important step in extending childcare services to some of the most vulnerable urban communities.
