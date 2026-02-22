403
Floods Force Thousands to Evacuate Malaysia's Eastern Sabah Province
(MENAFN) Rapidly escalating floodwaters have driven more than 4,600 residents from their homes across Malaysia's eastern province of Sabah, authorities confirmed Saturday, as deteriorating weather conditions stretched emergency response efforts across two states.
The unfolding disaster had been flagged days earlier. The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned last Wednesday that persistently humid conditions would grip both Sabah and Sarawak throughout the week, with widespread rainfall forecast across multiple areas following the onset of monsoon winds.
