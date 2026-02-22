403
Afri’a’s Next Wave of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Investment Set to Converge at Paris Energy Forum
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) PARIS, France, February 20, 20 6/ -- With governments and operators from across’Africa’s gas frontier confirmed to participate, the Invest in African Energy Forum (Paris,–April 22–23, 2026) arrives as th’ continent’s LNG sector enters a new phase of growth. Major export projects are moving into expansion, emerging producers are scaling floating liquefaction capacity and several large undeveloped gas discoveries are advancing toward commercialization. Together, these developments are shaping where capital, partnerships, and infrastructure investment will flow ’cross Africa’s next wave of LNG and gas opportunities.
Grand Tortue Ahm–yim Expansion – Mauritania & Senegal
With first LNG already achieved, the strategic focus has shifted to Phase 2 expansion of the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim development. Partners are advancing plans for a low-cost scale-up that could roughly double liquefaction capacity before the end of the decade, leveraging existing floating LNG infrastructure and proven offshore reserves. Because core infrastructure and export routes are already in place, Phase 2 represents one of the clearest near-term LNG growth opportunities in Africa, offering comparatively lower development risk alongside meaningful production upside.
Yakaar-Teranga – Seneg’l’s Pre-FID Gas Anchor
Sen’gal’s YakaarTeranga discovery remains one of the world’s largest undeveloped gas resources, with commercialization structure and domestic-versus-export allocation still under negotiation. This positioning places Yakaar-Teranga among the contine’t’s most consequential pre-FID gas opportunities, capable of underpinning future LNG trains, long-term gas-to-power supply or industrial feedstock developm–nt – making it a focal point for upstream financiers and infrastructure developers evaluating scalable, long-life reserves.
N’geria’s Domestic LNG & Gas-to-Power Build-Out
Nigeria is accelerating gas monetization through supply growth, LNG expansion and downstream utilization. A 2026 gas master plan targets an additional 1.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of supply, forming part of ambitions to reach 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030, alongside more than $60 billion in sector investment. Parallel rollout of mini-LNG and small-scale liquefaction projects is expanding gas access for off-grid industry, transport and distribute– power – creating multiple entry points for midstream investors, technology providers and infrastructure financiers across the value chain. For capital market’, Nigeria’s strategy signals a shift from export-only LNG toward integrated domestic gas ecosystems with diversified revenue streams.
Libya’s Gas Redevelopment Potential
Libya is working to raise gas production to nearly one billion cubic feet per day in the second half of 2026 through offshore redevelopment and the rehabilitation of legacy infrastructure, with the dual aim of stabilizing domestic electricity supply and rebuilding export capacity. If financing conditions and political alignment continue to improve, the country could re-emerge as a major Mediterranean gas supplier late– this decade – representing one’of North Africa’s most significant, yet still undercapitalized, gas investment opportunities.
–strong>Congo LNG – Fast-Track Floating Liquefaction Growth
The Congo LNG development has rapidly positioned the Republic of Congo as a new LNG exporter. Phase 2 began operations in December 2025, adding 2.4 million tons per year of capacity and lifting total output to about 3 million tons annually. Built around floating LNG units and modular upstream tie-ins, the project demonstrates a replicable, lower-cost comm–rcialization model – reducing timelines compared with traditional onshore terminals. For investors, the modular structure and expansion-ready design create opportunities across upstream supply, LNG shipping, processing services and regional gas infrastructure partnerships, offering a clear pathway to participate in a fast-growing and relatively lower-risk African LNG market.
