Dubai Municipality wins more than 100 awards in 2025, reinforcing leadership in municipal excellence
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 February 2026: Dubai Municipality reinforced its institutional leadership across municipal sectors during 2025, securing more than 100 awards and recognitions at the local, regional, and international levels. The achievements reflect the Municipality’s continued progress in smart city management, digital transformation, sustainability, quality of life enhancement, and institutional innovation, alongside the development of advanced, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure that supports Dubai’s position as a leading global city for integrated urban development.
Throughout the year, Dubai Municipality demonstrated strong performance across priority sectors including digital transformation, environmental sustainability, circular economy and waste management, wastewater and stormwater systems, urban planning, and initiatives aimed at enhancing community wellbeing. The Municipality also advanced the construction sector ecosystem, strengthened food safety systems, and promoted public health and safety across the Emirate of Dubai.
Among the most prominent recognitions received in 2025 were the British Safety Council International Safety Awards, acknowledging the Municipality’s efforts to strengthen occupational health and safety procedures and raise awareness of safety standards. Dubai Municipality also received the BTOPEX Awards for Achievement in Business Operations Management and the Agile Business Awards in the Overall Business Agility category, recognising excellence in operational performance and organisational adaptability.
Further international recognition included the International Quality Awards 2025 in the Quality Team category, the International Best Practice Award in the Opportunity Seizing category, the HBC International Awards in Business Resilience, and the Going Digital Awards in the Project Implementation category. These awards recognised projects including the electrical substation at the Warsan Waste Management Centre and the Warsan Waste-to-Energy biogas conversion initiative. The Municipality also received the Organization-wide Innovation Award and the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award for implementing its Knowledge and Innovation Strategy.
Dubai Municipality additionally secured multiple Human Capital Management Excellence Awards during 2025, including Best Certification Programme, Best Leadership Development Efficiency Models, and Best Wellbeing Programme. It also received Brandon Hall Group’s Technology Excellence Award in the Future of Work category for Best Digital Credentialing Platforms, and the Global Human Settlements Award on Planning and Design at the Global Forum on Human Settlements 2025 in Geneva, recognising the Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041.
The Municipality also received the Silver Award at the LivCom Awards 2025 in the Inclusive City and Sustainable Planning and Management Policies category, in recognition of the Government Land Allocation and Regulation Initiative, which supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
These recognitions collectively underscore Dubai Municipality’s commitment to continuous institutional development, innovation-driven service delivery, and the advancement of sustainable, future-ready urban systems that enhance quality of life for residents and visitors across the emirate.
