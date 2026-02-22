Turkish Parliament To Host Event On 34Th Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide

MENAFN - AzerNews) A commemorative event marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide is set to take place on February 25 at the conference hall of the Press, Publications and Public Relations Department of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye,reports.

The ceremony, dedicated to honoring the victims of the tragic events, has been initiated by the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation, which operates in Ankara.

The gathering will be held under the patronage of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, with organizational support from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkiye.

The human rights commissioners (Ombudsmen) of both Azerbaijan and Turkiye are also expected to participate in the event.

The tragic events occurred on February 25–26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The attack had devastating consequences: approximately 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed.

In addition, around 1,000 people were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent individuals were taken captive, and the fate of 150 people remains unknown to this day.