Who Was Aalin Sherin Abraham? PM Modi Remembers Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor In Mann Ki Baat 'Gave Hope To Others...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Aalin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old who became Kerala's youngest organ donor last week.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, PM Modi said,“Just days ago, 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham from Kerala passed away. In the midst of that pain, her parents chose to donate her organs.”

“Their decision has touched countless hearts and given hope to others,” he noted.

| Govt plans making organ transplant insurance affordable, fix limited donor cover

In his address, PM Modi said,“Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a tiny girl from Kerala. She was gone at just 10 months old.”

“Imagine-she had a whole life ahead of her, and it suddenly ended. So many dreams and joys remained unfulfilled. The pain her parents must be going through cannot be expressed in words,” he added.

However, the prime minister said,“Even amidst such deep pain, Alin's father Arun Abraham and mother Sherin made a decision which has filled the hearts of every citizen of the country with respect for them – they decided to donate Alin's organs.”

“This single decision reveals their vision and their immense personality,” PM Modi said.

| Private hospitals far ahead in organ transplants, govt moves to plug the gap Who was Aalin Sherin Abraham?

Aalin Sherin Abraham, Kerala's youngest organ donor, was a 10-month-old girl whose parents consented to donate her organs following her brain death.

She was laid to rest with state honours at Mallappally on February 15.

On February 5, while travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents at Pallam near Kottayam, Aalin Sherin was critically injured in a road accident on the MC Road.

Daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, residents of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, Aalin was declared brain dead on February 12 despite intensive medical efforts.

With the consent of her parents, the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) coordinated the organ donation process.

Her heart valve was sent to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; her liver to KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; and her kidneys to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Her eyes were donated to an eye bank.

A six-month-old baby undergoing treatment received her liver, becoming the youngest in the state to undergo a posthumous liver transplant. The kidneys were allocated to another child, while the heart valve and corneas were also transplanted to patients in need.

| Females, relatives of deceased donors to get priority in organ transplants

A day after the girl child was laid to rest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by Health Minister Veena George and CPI(M) district secretary Raju Abraham, visited her family.

The CM spoke to Aalin's parents and grandparents and listened to their concerns. He spent over half an hour at the house before leaving.

“The act of donating the organs of Aalin Sherin Abraham, who died in a road accident, is noble,” said Vijayan.

(With agency inputs)