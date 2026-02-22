403
Turkish Firm Dorce Leverages Libya Experience for New Energy Projects
(MENAFN) Turkish modular construction company Dorce is aiming to leverage its experience in Libya for upcoming energy projects following the country’s reopening of oil and gas exploration tenders for the first time in nearly 17 years, according to reports.
Serhat Polatdemir, Dorce’s overseas tender manager, said renewed activity in Libya’s energy sector has focused attention on Turkish firms with a track record in the region.
“Dorce previously delivered projects in Kufra, and we are ready to transfer our expertise in fast-installation, mobile living spaces adapted to desert conditions to new projects,” Polatdemir stated.
He added that the company’s prior experience in Libya is expected to serve as a key reference for the new phase of development. On energy projects, he emphasized that “time, logistics and mobilization capability are decisive.”
Polatdemir also noted, “The camps we build in desert conditions are not only accommodation areas but also include the technical infrastructure required to ensure uninterrupted operations.”
