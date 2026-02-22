403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Reportedly Launches Strikes on Afghan Territory
(MENAFN) Pakistani forces launched a series of airstrikes across multiple districts in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, targeting areas in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, according to Afghan local media and Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
TOLOnews, citing sources on X, reported that strikes hit the Khogyani, Ghani Khel, and Behsud districts of Nangarhar province in rapid succession. The outlet further reported: "Sources add that in Behsud district, the home of a civilian identified as Shahabuddin was targeted. Pakistani forces also conducted airstrikes tonight in Barmal district, Paktika province and Urgun district, Paktika province."
The human toll came into sharper focus when Nangarhar Police spokesperson Sayed Tayyeb Hammad confirmed that 23 members of a single family were trapped beneath rubble after their home in Behsud district was struck. Four survivors had been pulled from the wreckage as search and rescue operations remained ongoing.
In a particularly striking detail, TOLOnews' Pashto-language reporting indicated that a religious sermon in Barmal district, Paktika, was among the sites hit. No casualties were confirmed from the Barmal and Urgun strikes.
Pakistan's military acknowledged the campaign, claiming seven hideouts belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) were destroyed in what Islamabad described as precision counterterrorism operations.
Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting framed the operation as a direct response to recent suicide bombings on Pakistani soil, stating on X: "Pakistan in a retributive response, has carried out intelligence based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) at the border region."
The ministry issued a stark warning to Kabul, adding: "Pakistan expects and reiterates Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost."
Kabul fired back swiftly. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X: "Certain Pakistani military circles have once again violated Afghan territory." He added: "Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and injuring dozens of people, including women and children," and charged that "Pakistani generals are compensating for security weaknesses in their own country through such crimes."
The strikes follow Pakistan's vow to retaliate after two security personnel were killed Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Islamabad warning it would not allow cross-border attacks to go unanswered. No comprehensive casualty figures have been officially confirmed at this time.
TOLOnews, citing sources on X, reported that strikes hit the Khogyani, Ghani Khel, and Behsud districts of Nangarhar province in rapid succession. The outlet further reported: "Sources add that in Behsud district, the home of a civilian identified as Shahabuddin was targeted. Pakistani forces also conducted airstrikes tonight in Barmal district, Paktika province and Urgun district, Paktika province."
The human toll came into sharper focus when Nangarhar Police spokesperson Sayed Tayyeb Hammad confirmed that 23 members of a single family were trapped beneath rubble after their home in Behsud district was struck. Four survivors had been pulled from the wreckage as search and rescue operations remained ongoing.
In a particularly striking detail, TOLOnews' Pashto-language reporting indicated that a religious sermon in Barmal district, Paktika, was among the sites hit. No casualties were confirmed from the Barmal and Urgun strikes.
Pakistan's military acknowledged the campaign, claiming seven hideouts belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) were destroyed in what Islamabad described as precision counterterrorism operations.
Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting framed the operation as a direct response to recent suicide bombings on Pakistani soil, stating on X: "Pakistan in a retributive response, has carried out intelligence based selective targeting of seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) at the border region."
The ministry issued a stark warning to Kabul, adding: "Pakistan expects and reiterates Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost."
Kabul fired back swiftly. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X: "Certain Pakistani military circles have once again violated Afghan territory." He added: "Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and injuring dozens of people, including women and children," and charged that "Pakistani generals are compensating for security weaknesses in their own country through such crimes."
The strikes follow Pakistan's vow to retaliate after two security personnel were killed Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Islamabad warning it would not allow cross-border attacks to go unanswered. No comprehensive casualty figures have been officially confirmed at this time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment