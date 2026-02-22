403
Epstein Case Sparks Global Concerns Over Impact on Monarchies
(MENAFN) The recent brief arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has the potential for “huge ramifications around the world” and may cause lasting harm to constitutional monarchies, according to reports citing an anti-monarchy campaigner, as police continue their inquiries into the former royal.
Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, an organization advocating the abolition of the British monarchy, said the case had “blown open a lid on this whole culture of rich and powerful men thinking they can get away with anything."
He added, “And that's going to do huge damage to monarchies everywhere, particularly the ones in democratic countries and certainly ours."
Smith highlighted that former Prince Andrew’s involvement has intensified scrutiny of the royal family.
“And I think the fact that Andrew is at the heart of this, and that has been dragging on for years, we've known about these allegations for years, and everyone's known that he's (been) someone of questionable reputation for years, and they've done nothing about it, and they've tried to hide, and they've tried to pay off victims. That's going to cause huge damage to this monarchy,” he said.
His remarks come as police continue searches at Mountbatten-Windsor’s former residence, Royal Lodge, a day after he was released under investigation.
