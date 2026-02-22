403
Iran Rejects US Claims on Civilian Death Toll in Protests
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat has rejected assertions made by the United States that tens of thousands of civilians lost their lives during recent unrest in the country, insisting that official statistics have already been made public and urging Washington to present evidence if it disputes them.
Abbas Araghchi addressed the issue Saturday, responding to comments delivered a day earlier by Donald Trump. The US president had stated: "You know, the people of Iran are a lot different than the leaders of Iran, and it's very, very, very sad situation," and claimed that 32,000 people were killed over a "relatively short period of time."
In a message shared on X, Araghchi maintained that Iran had already honored what he described as a commitment to openness by releasing comprehensive data. He said authorities published an official registry listing 3,117 individuals who died in what he referred to as “recent terrorist operations,” a figure that includes roughly 200 members of the security forces.
He added that “if anyone disputes accuracy of our data, please share any evidence.”
Trump also indicated Friday that he was "considering" a limited military strike aimed at pressuring Tehran toward an agreement, though he offered no specific details about such potential action.
The renewed debate over casualty numbers comes after demonstrations that initially emerged over economic concerns and later escalated into violent confrontations. Government figures place the death toll at more than 3,000.
Iranian officials have accused both the United States and Israel of supporting what they characterize as “rioting” and “terrorism.”
At the same time, diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington has resumed.
Earlier this month, delegations met in Muscat, followed by further discussions in Geneva on Tuesday, with Oman acting as mediator.
These renewed talks unfold against a backdrop of heightened tensions across the region, marked by an expanded US military presence in the Persian Gulf and concurrent military exercises conducted by Iran.
