Pakistan Launches Airstrikes in Multiple Afghan Regions
(MENAFN) Pakistani military aircraft reportedly launched a series of strikes Sunday in multiple locations across eastern and southeastern Afghanistan, based on information released by Afghan media outlets and official Pakistani authorities.
According to reports, operations initially targeted areas in the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province. Additional strikes were later reported in the Ghani Khel and Behsud districts within the same province. The developments were detailed in posts shared on X by an Afghan broadcaster.
“Sources told news agency that following the airstrikes in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province, Pakistani forces also carried out strikes in the province’s Ghani Khel district, Nangarhar province and Behsud district, Nangarhar province,” a Afghan news channel wrote on US social media platform X.
The reports went on to describe further aerial bombardments extending beyond Nangarhar. “Sources add that in Behsud district, the home of a civilian identified as Shahabuddin was targeted. Pakistani forces also conducted airstrikes tonight in Barmal district, Paktika province and Urgun district, Paktika province.”
Security officials cited in the coverage indicated that no fatalities were documented in the strikes affecting the Barmal and Urgun districts. In its Pashto-language reporting, the same broadcaster stated that a religious sermon site in Barmal district was also struck.
In another statement circulated on X, the outlet said, "The Pakistani military has confirmed carrying out strikes on Afghan territory, claiming that seven hideouts belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) were targeted."
Local authorities in Nangarhar provided further details regarding civilian impact. According to police spokesperson Sayed Tayyeb Hammad, 23 members of one family became trapped beneath debris after a residential building was hit in the Behsud district. Rescue teams managed to pull four individuals from the rubble, and search efforts were still underway at the time of reporting.
Meanwhile, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressed the situation on X, writing Sunday, “Certain Pakistani military circles have once again violated Afghan territory."
