Who Is Influencer Sachin Awasthi? Why Was He Detained For Hours At Jeju Island And China? What Viral Post Reveals

MENAFN - Live Mint) YouTuber Sachin Awasthi claimed that he and his wife, Deepshikha Mishra, were detained by immigration authorities in South Korea for 38 hours and denied entry to Jeju Island.

In a viral Instagram post, Awasthi, who said he was forced to book an expensive return ticket to India

“We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip,” he wrote.“We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation just told to wait. And we waited.”

The influencer said that the South Korean authorities held them for“38 hours – without clarity.”

“They kept us in their detention centre (it was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to outside) and also gave us jail food. Nobody told us what was going to happen,” Awasthi said.

“They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket,” he claimed.“The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price.”

| NRI influencer's post on returning to India ignites family responsibility debate 'More waiting. More supervision' in China

Sachin Awasthi said he faced the same ordeal during transit through China, where he and his wife were made to wait, kept under strict supervision and put under communication restriction.

“Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone and no food and limited water. Aleeping conditions were worst,” he wrote in the viral post.

“Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us,” he added.

'Travel looks glamorous online, but...'

By the time the couple were told they would be sent back to India, Awasthi said, they were mentally drained.“At that moment, we didn't have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safely.”

He clarified that he was not sharing his story for sympathy or drama.“Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS.”

On a side note, the influencer said,“Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect.”

| Viral video: Influencer loses 1.4 lakh followers after beauty filter backfires Who is Sachin Awasthi?

Sachin Awasthi is a popular Indian YouTuber and digital content creator. He is primarily known for his relatable comedy sketches, parodies, and cultural commentary.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi holds a Master's in Business Administration and initially gained traction for his "POV" (point-of-view) videos that humorously depict everyday Indian life, family dynamics, and social trends.

Over the years, he has expanded his content to include travel vlogs, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers across YouTube and Instagram.

| Conservative influencer Nick Sortor shares Happy Valentine's Day for illegals 'It's scary': Netizens react

Social media users were in disbelief and said that Awasthi's ordeal was“really scary”. Some even suggested that he faced detention because India had a“weak passport”.

However, another user soon clarified, saying,“Weak passport has got nothing to do with this. It's how terribly the immigration and airlines of Jeju and China treated them. The entire video is heart-wrenching.”

The influencer, in his YouTube vlog hhad shared that the Indian Embassy in South Korea was not of help to them. Reacting to it, several users said,“I have seen the video, and yet again, the Indian Embassy didn't pick up the call 🤷‍♂️ The embassy should have intervened in this matter and helped them out.”

Sympathising with Awasthi, a user said,“That's so unfair and extremely sad, brother. I can't imagine how you would have felt. As a frequent traveller myself, the excitement of exploring a new place can still come to a halt, as this is unimaginable. We really want explanations from the authorities as to why this happened.”