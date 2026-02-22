403
Zelensky Vows Full Cooperation in Peace Push
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged Saturday that Kyiv would take every necessary step to ensure the next trilateral round of negotiations among Ukraine, the United States, and Russia produces tangible outcomes for both Ukraine and lasting peace.
Speaking in a video address, Zelensky firmly rejected any notion that Ukraine could be seen as an obstacle to ending the conflict, declaring that his country would by no means stand in the way of peace.
The Ukrainian leader also confirmed that a series of meetings with European partners is set for the coming week. "We will coordinate in detail so that Europe is involved in all processes and grows only stronger," Zelensky said.
The pledge comes days after delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia convened for the latest round of discussions in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 17–18 — talks that concluded without a breakthrough on the core disputed issues.
With diplomatic momentum stalling, Zelensky's remarks signal Kyiv's intent to press forward while keeping European allies firmly in the fold — a move widely seen as an effort to prevent Ukraine's partners from being sidelined as Washington and Moscow engage in direct dialogue.
Further details on the upcoming European consultations were not immediately disclosed.
