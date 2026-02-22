403
Seven Migrants Reported Dead on Libyan Shore
(MENAFN) At least seven migrants, including a woman and a child, perished after their bodies washed ashore Saturday along a beach in Qasr al-Akhyar, a coastal town situated east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, local media reported.
A judicial officer at the Qasr al-Akhyar Police Station was cited by social media sources as stating that sea waves carried the bodies onto the shoreline. The full death toll may yet rise, as the number of those still missing could not be immediately determined amid treacherous sea conditions, the official indicated.
Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the tragedy, the officer added, though no further details were immediately available.
The incident underscores Libya's deeply entrenched role as a critical gateway for irregular migration toward Europe — a reality driven by the country's sweeping Mediterranean coastline and its geographic proximity to southern Europe. Thousands of migrants attempt the perilous crossing each year, often aboard overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels, frequently with fatal consequences.
The full scale of the loss remains unclear as search efforts continue under difficult conditions at sea.
