Nehru Showed 'Naagin Dance', Modi Shows AI: BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Dubey Contrasts Nehru and Modi Eras

Congress Protest at AI Summit

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Sunday sparked discussion by drawing in former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to epmhasise how the BJP government under PM Modi was showcasing development of India to the world, while the Congress had always focussed on negative aspects. Dubey claimed that PM Nehru used to show the world the Naagin dance, while PM Modi showcases technology and artificial intelligence, adding that such a contrast naturally raises anger. He also shared a historical photograph from 1962 showing Nehru welcoming Jacqueline Kennedy, the wife of then-American President John F Kennedy. "Congress Prime Minister Nehru used to show the world the Naagin dance, BJP Prime Minister Modi shows the world technology and artificial intelligence, anger does arise, right? This picture is from 1962 of Nehru welcoming Jacqueline, the wife of the then American President Kennedy," Dubey wrote on X.

Dubey's remarks come after the Congress cadres stages a protest at the AI Impact summit even as World leaders were in attendance. Earlier, members of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Summit by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with the protest and sent them into a five-day police custody.

AI Summit Concludes with New Delhi Declaration

The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi on February 16-20, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence. The declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good. Guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the declaration underlines that the benefits of AI must be shared equitably across humanity. The summit called for enhanced international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement while respecting national sovereignty. It emphasised advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks and building shared understanding on how AI can serve humanity. (ANI)

