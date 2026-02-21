Souq Waqif Kicks Off Exhibition Of Nuts And Dried Fruits

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The second edition of the Souq Waqif“Nuts and Dried Fruits Exhibition” opened recently, with the participation of more than 40 companies representing eight Asian countries.

The exhibition offers a wide variety of high-quality nuts and dried fruits.

Held in the eastern square of Souq Waqif, the exhibition will run until March 1 and is open daily from 7.30pm until

Khaled Saif al-Suwaidi, the exhibition's general supervisor, confirmed that the timing of the exhibition coincided with the holy month of Ramadan due to the high demand for nuts during this period and their association with important occasions, such as Garangao and Eid al-Fitr.

He added that the organising committee was keen to provide a unique shopping experience that caters to visitors of all ages.

Al-Suwaidi noted that the exhibition will be followed by the“Eid Sweets Exhibition”, which will run for 10 days and will feature a wide selection of sweets, nuts and savoury snacks associated with Eid al-Fitr hospitality traditions, enhancing the heritage experience, and offering visitors a complete seasonal experience.

He noted that the Ramadan activities at Souq Waqif include a daily truffle auction in the eastern square, as well as the Ramadan cannon event, which includes the distribution of iftar meals and gifts for children, creating a special Ramadan atmosphere for families.

The official also said that the Souq Al-Wakra Old Market will host similar events, including the daily Ramadan cannon, the distribution of iftar meals and gifts, a Ramadan shopping fair on the waterfront, and fireworks displays for four days starting from the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

