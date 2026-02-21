T20 World Cup Is Fickle, No Favourites Says De Kock Ahead Of India Game

'No favourites in T20 World Cups'

South African opening batter Quinton de Kock said T20 World Cups are unpredictable, making it hard to label any team as a favourite. He noted that games can change in just a few overs due to one player's performance, so even teams or players performing well now aren't guaranteed victory in matches. South Africa are set to play India in both teams' first Super 8 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

De Kock, when asked if he thinks the Proteas are the best team to play India or rather beat them in the finals, said that the nature of World Cups doesn't allow favourites, because the matches can turn from any point in time. "No, I don't think so. I think the nature of World Cups is that it doesn't allow favouritism at some point, because at any moment of time in a game, someone can win a game out of nowhere. So that's the thing, it's quite a fickle game, especially T20 World Cups, because games can be changed in a matter of two to three overs by just one individual, so I wouldn't say anyone's really favourite because there's some really good teams going forward now. Maybe one or two guys are playing better cricket, but it doesn't mean in the future games they're going to win. That's just because of the fickleness of the T20 World Cups," de Kock said, speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the India clash, according to ICC website.

Familiarity with Ahmedabad conditions a big help

Notably, South Africa played three of their four T20 WC 2026 group-stage matches in Ahmedabad, winning them all. Ahead of the India vs South Africa T20 WC 2026 Super 8s match, also at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, de Kock said playing at the venue earlier in the tournament has helped South Africa become familiar with the conditions. "Yes, it does, I think it does help quite a bit. We've played a day game and a night game, so we kind of understand the conditions," de Kock added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)